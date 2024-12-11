Did Megan Fox Find Love with Michele Morrone After Her Split From MGK? Exploring the Subservience Pair's Dating Rumors

Has pregnant Megan Fox already moved on from her baby’s daddy, MGK, following their recent breakup? Shortly after news broke of the couple’s split, rumors of a romance between the Jennifer’s Body actress and Michele Morrone, who starred alongside her in the 2024 film Subservience, began circulating online, getting fans all worked up. The Italian actor, however, did not take long to set the record straight.

“Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue,” a rep for the 365 Days star told E! News on December 10. “They filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another project.”

The outlet reported they did not hear back from Fox’s reps regarding the dating rumors.

Morrone and Fox, who is expecting a baby with MGK, first fueled dating rumors when behind-the-scenes clips from the set of their aforementioned film began going viral. In one of the clips, Fox was seen teaching her co-star the correct way to pronounce SpongeBob, but he kept smiling at her and pronouncing the beloved cartoon character’s name wrong on purpose. Fans just couldn’t get enough of the pair’s chemistry in the clip.

“After I saw that video of hers and Michele Morrone, I wouldn’t be surprised if they end up together tbh, bc babyyyy,” one user wrote on X on Tuesday, while another added, “As soon as I saw her doing the movie with Michele Morrone, I knew it was only a matter of time.”

Despite online reports of their separation, neither Fox nor MGK have publicly spoken about the reason for their split, which was first reported by TMZ. The outlet revealed that the couple parted ways while on a Thanksgiving trip to Colorado after Fox found something on the musician’s phone that upset her. She reportedly abandoned their getaway halfway and has not been in touch with the singer since.

Fox, who shares kids Noah, 10; Bodhi, 9; and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, announced she was expecting her first child with her fiancé of two years on November 11. At the time, TMZ reported the actress was already four to five months into her pregnancy, with a due date set for March.

While Fox spoke about her baby on board in a December 2 interview with People, saying her teen kids are all excited to welcome a new family member, MGK referenced his soon-to-be-born baby in an X post, expressing he is feeling extra motivated to work on his music since learning he was going to be a dad again.

MGK is already a dad to daughter Casie, 15, whom he welcomed in 2009 with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

