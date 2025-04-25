Laughing Buddha OTT Release: Rishab Shetty’s Rs 2 crore project was shot inside abandoned building; when and where to watch it online
Kannada comedy drama Laughing Buddha has finally made its much-anticipated OTT release. Read on for the details.
Laughing Buddha marked Kannada actor Rishab Shetty’s fourth venture as a producer. Released in August 2024, the movie opened to a majorly positive response and reviews for more than one factor at large. Interestingly, the entire film was shot inside an old, abandoned building in the Bhadravati region of Karnataka. And now the movie is all set for its OTT release.
When and where to watch Laughing Buddha
Laughing Buddha can now be watched online on OTT. The film is streaming on SUN NXT from April 24 onwards.
The OTT giant dropped the official announcement on their X account. Sharing a poster on X, they wrote, “It’s Finally Out Now !!! Watch and enjoy the new wave comedy outlook from Rishab Shetty' Production house - Laughing Buddha, Streaming Now on SunNXT !!!”
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of Laughing Buddha
The plot of Laughing Buddha centers around a soft-hearted cop named Gowardhan. Despite his immense respect and sense of duty towards the uniform, he is also known for his gluttonous appetite.
Everything seemed easygoing and smooth in his life, career, and family for a long time before he received a warning from higher authorities that his excessive weight could lead to his suspension.
Fearing dismissal at his hands, Gowardhan is left conflicted as his love for food is equal in measure to his love for the job. While reducing weight appears to be a tough process for him, what he decides to do next to manage both ends makes up the rest of the storyline.
Cast and crew of Laughing Buddha
Laughing Buddha stars Pramod Shetty, Teju Belawadi, Sundar Raj, Diganth, and SK Umesh in key roles.
The Kannada comedy drama is produced by none other than Rishab Shetty in his fourth venture. It is directed by M Bharath Raj, who also wrote the story and screenplay. Vishnu Vijay composed the music for the film.
