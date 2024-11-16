Pregnant Megan Fox Flaunts Curves in Sheer Black Lace Lingerie and Veil; PICS HERE

Megan Fox is embracing sultry mom-to-be vibes as she anticipates the arrival of her first child with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. The Transformers actress, 38, announced her pregnancy on Monday, November 11, sharing a picture of herself covered in black paint while cradling her bump.

“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” she wrote in the caption, seemingly alluding to the miscarriage she suffered earlier in her relationship with MGK.

Though the trauma of losing a child lingers for a lifetime, Fox is choosing to focus on celebrating her soon-to-be baby instead of dwelling on past hardships. On Friday, the Jennifer's Body actress' Los Angeles-based photographer, Tylor Klipfel, unveiled a stunning collection of bold maternity looks, showcasing the star's glowing pregnancy in a series of captivating shots that highlight her unique style and confidence.

Fox, who shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, wore a lace black outfit that covered part of her stomach. Wearing the fit by way of a veil and skirt with tulle details at the bottom, Fox looked nothing short of divine. Under the luxe look, she sported a matching bra and coordinating thong.

Fox’s glam was equally eye-catching, as she went with her signature nude makeup, bold eyes, perfectly filled eyebrows, and glossy lips. Her long black hair and red nails, courtesy of celebrity manicurist Brittney Boyce, made Fox’s debut maternity look even sultry.

Her dressing-up effort was for the 2024 GQ Men of the Year gathering, which took place on Thursday, November 14. Though she did not hit the red carpet of the event with MGK, who appeared solo in a black shirt, vest, and trousers with a red bandana tied around his neck, she did attend the after-party with him.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, first met in 2020 on the set of the thriller film Midnight in the Switchgrass. He proposed to her in January 2022 with a stunning emerald and diamond ring full of symbolism. The ring, by Fox’s account, also has a very distinct feature wherein it hurts the wearer to remove it.

The Tickets to My Downfall singer, for the record, is also a dad to 15-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

