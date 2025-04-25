The Young and the Restless April 24 Episode Recap: Claire Shares BIG News About Her Future; Cole REACTS

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, which was aired on April 24, 2025, Victoria was happy with Cole’s return. Claire welcomes him with balloons and gives them space. But Cole desired to savor the moment.

Cole, who surprises them with souvenirs from Serbia, tells a story of a pair that was separated by war and remembered by a golden lock on a bridge. He added their names to the lock and proceeded to give Victoria the key.

Meanwhile, at the new ranch, Audra praises Victor's upgrades, but she is clear about not forgetting what happened in the past. They talked about their deal, which was being reviewed by Nate.

Nikki turned up and her suspicion was elevated about Audra’s involvement. She questions what Victor was planning. When Audra leaves, Nikki asks for answers, but Victor doesn’t hesitate to play the entire thing off as business, which does not convince Nikki.

Cole enters and gives a gift to Victor and talks about his travel. Victor then brings up Kyle and Claire, stating that Kyle would later hurt her. But Cole comes to his daughter’s defence.

In the episode, Claire takes her parents by surprise when she reveals her moving-in plans with her beau. Cole confesses about his concerns. But despite that, he shows his support for Claire no matter what.

At GCAC, Diane, Jake, and Kyle meet. Diane shares the announcement about Abbott Mansion’s renovations being done and teases that Claire and Kyle may want to move in.

Jack talks about being uneasy with the alterations to their home. Kyle reassures him, but this does not help Jack.

Later, at the Abbott mansion, Diane leads Jack and Kyle inside for the huge revelation. Kyle seemed to have liked the alterations, but Jack was looking over at the fireplace, which was filled with memorable moments.

