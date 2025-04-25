General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow Reach Michael Before It’s Too Late?

Friday’s episode of General Hospital is packed with tension and turmoil as Willow’s heartfelt mission to see Michael hits a major snag, Sonny faces a deadly threat, and Nina’s manipulative games intensify. Meanwhile, conflicts brew between Brook Lynn and Lulu, and shocking revelations rock Kristina’s world.

Willow Corinthos arrives in Germany determined to see her husband, Michael, but her plans are unexpectedly derailed. Though she made the journey with hope in her heart, something—or someone—is set to stop her. With Drew Cain acting suspiciously supportive, fans might wonder if he’s secretly working against Willow, possibly blocking the visit to serve a hidden agenda. Carly and Drew both knew about her trip, making either of them potential saboteurs.

Back in Port Charles, Brook Lynn and Lulu lock horns over Lulu’s adoption story. Brook Lynn is desperate to keep the truth about her child with Dante a secret, and she’ll do everything in her power to stop Lulu from exposing it. As Dante walks in mid-argument, the women are forced to scramble for cover, but their lies may not hold up for long. The risk of Dante discovering his biological child’s existence grows greater by the day.

Elsewhere, Nina sets her plan in motion to manipulate Drew using a mysterious escort and enlists Portia’s help to pull it off. Meanwhile, Ava shakes things up with Alexis by demanding changes to their payment arrangement, sparking another inevitable clash.

At General Hospital, Molly is stunned after discovering the paperwork that nearly had her sister Kristina committed. Furious and hurt, Kristina will confront Alexis and demand the truth—only to hear a tale of blackmail and twisted legal strategy that leaves her reeling.

Meanwhile, Sonny survives surgery in Los Angeles, but he’s far from safe. Colette Moreau poses as a nurse and sneaks into his hospital room with a deadly syringe. Thankfully, Carly may arrive just in time to save him, but the danger still looms, and Sonny’s enemies aren’t done yet.

As love is tested and lives hang in the balance, General Hospital delivers another intense episode where no one’s secrets are safe for long. With Willow’s visit threatened, Sonny under attack, and hidden truths unraveling across town, Friday’s drama is not to be missed.