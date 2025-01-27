Did Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde Role Get Her on Jury Duty? Actress Recalls Being Part of a ‘Long Trial’

Reese Witherspoon's on-screen experience as an attorney came in handy in real life! On January 24, the actress appeared on The Graham Norton Show and recalled how her role as Elle Woods in the 2001 movie Legally Blonde helped her get on jury duty in real life.

The Morning Show actress told host Graham Norton that, nearly seven years after the release of the film, she was called for jury duty in Beverly Hills. Witherspoon never imagined she would get picked to sit through trials, but to her surprise, she was selected.

“They picked me for a long trial, y’all. It was probably two weeks. I was on the jury," she recalled. Fellow guest and her You're Cordially Invited co-star Will Ferrell chimed in, saying the duration wasn’t that long, to which the actress sarcastically replied, “Okay, Ferrell.”

Witherspoon explained that the trial, which was for a dog bite case, continued for two “solid” weeks and had her seriously invested. But the surprise didn’t end there. The Big Little Lies actress recalled going into deliberation, and towards the end, everyone had to pick one foreman for the jury.

The actress was thrown off guard when everyone unanimously voted for her. “Me, me? Why did you pick [me]?” she shrieked, pointing at herself. That’s when everyone chimed in, saying it was because she went to law school.

As “upsetting” as it was, Witherspoon revealed that she never went to law school, didn’t even finish college, and had only played a lawyer in a movie. Nonetheless, everyone “fully” made her the foreman, which made her realize that people don’t know much about the law.

“If you get picked for jury duty, please do it. Some bad stuff goes down there,” she said, addressing the crowd as they cheered. The Emmy-nominated actress appeared on the talk show to promote her upcoming comedy film You're Cordially Invited alongside Ferrell, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 30.