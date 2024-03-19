Did Sophie Turner’s Legal Team Ask Judge To ‘Reactivate’ Joe Jonas Divorce Case? Find Out Amid Reports Of Settlement Terms Collapse

Sophie Turner's legal team is petitioning a judge to resume her divorce proceedings with Joe Jonas, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The documents, filed in Miami-Dade County, Florida, indicate that the abatement period has ended, prompting Turner's request for the case to be reactivated.

According to a source in PEOPLE, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas decided to get divorced because they had some problems in their marriage. Sophie wanted to have her own life separate from Joe's music career, and it was hard for her to manage being a mom while Joe was often away on tour. They also had disagreements, and Joe sometimes felt jealous and controlling. Some hurtful things said in the media made things worse, and there was an incident caught on camera that upset Joe. All these issues together made them realize they couldn't stay together.

Temporary Custody Agreement

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas exchanged vows in May 2019 and they were very much in love.The couple had previously reached a temporary custody agreement concerning their two daughters, Willa and Delphine. However, with the divorce proceedings now resuming, the status of this arrangement may be subject to review and adjustment.

Divorce Filing and Mediation

The divorce journey began when Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023, citing the irreconcible differences in their relationship after four years. Subsequently, the couple engaged in mediation sessions aimed at resolving property and child custody matters. The proceedings were temporarily paused under a consent order until January 2024, allowing for mediation efforts and facilitating the children's travel between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Accusations and Legal Action

During the divorce process, Turner accused Jonas of withholding their children's passports, thereby obstructing their ability to travel to Turner's native England. This allegation led Turner to take legal action against Jonas, alleging wrongful retention of the passports. Turner and Jonas had reportedly designated England as their "forever home," with plans to purchase a property in the English countryside.

Resolution and Dismissal

In January, Sophie Turner decided to drop her accusations against Joe Jonas about keeping their kids' passports. This happened after a UK judge approved a plan they both agreed on. The dismissal of Turner's claims means they can't bring them up again. It settles the argument about the kids' passports, showing how important it is to agree peacefully, especially when kids and different countries are involved.