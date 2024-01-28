The Jonas Brothers set the stage on fire at the Lollapalooza festival in Mumbai, delivering an unforgettable performance on the first day. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas treated the audience to a series of hit songs. The crowd was in for a surprise when Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick serenaded the audience with Maan Meri Jaan. The desi fans erupted in cheers and chants of Jiju, Jiju, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Nick Jonas's special performance mesmerizes the audience

The Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas, took the stage at the Lollapalooza India music festival on Saturday evening in Mumbai. This monumental event marked their debut concert in India.

Adorned in a stylish floral cotton shirt and matching pants, Nick Jonas enthralled the audience by performing his segment of Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife, a collaborative song with Indian artist King from the previous year. The crowd actively participated, singing along, while Nick showcased his dance moves alongside King on stage. Witness a brief snippet of their performance below:

Another viral moment from the concert is currently taking social media by storm. In the video, the ecstatic crowd can be seen cheering and chanting jiju, jiju with fervor as Nick commands the stage.

The endearing term jiju (brother-in-law) is a loving nod from Indian paparazzi and fans, recognizing Nick's status as the husband of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. Shared across fan pages dedicated to the beloved couple, the video has rapidly gained traction, capturing the infectious energy of the jiju chants during the concert.

Nick Jonas, along with his brothers Kevin and Joe, is part of the renowned musical band, the Jonas Brothers. The trio gained widespread popularity after their appearances on the Disney channel, particularly through the Camp Rock films and the Disney series titled Jonas, which they started in 2005. After a hiatus, the Jonas Brothers made a triumphant return to the music scene in March 2019 with their comeback single Sucker, topping various music charts.

The love story between Priyanka and Nick began at the Met Gala in 2017, where they represented a high-end designer brand. They tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in January 2022. Additionally, Nick made a cameo appearance in Priyanka's film Love Again alongside Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

