WATCH: Nick Jonas has THIS reaction to fans calling him ‘jiju’ at Lollapalooza 2024; Kevin Jonas joins banter

Last night, Mumbai was ablaze with musical fervor as the Lollapalooza music festival painted the city with vibrant melodies. The Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, electrified the stage, infusing the evening with their energetic performance. Ever since his marriage to Priyanka Chopra, Nick has affectionately been dubbed 'jiju' by adoring fans, who showered him with chants throughout the concert. Nick had a humorous reaction to the lively crowd, and even his brother Kevin enthusiastically joined in the banter.

Kevin Jonas calls Nick Jonas ‘jiju’ at Lollapalooza India

On January 27, the atmosphere at the Lollapalooza festival in Mumbai reached a fever pitch as the Jonas Brothers graced the stage, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement. Nick Jonas, taking the lead, introduced his brothers to the ecstatic crowd, urging them to show their appreciation.

"Joe Jonas everybody, make some noise. And the eldest brother, Kevin Jonas, make some noise," he exclaimed, setting the tone for the performance. Not to be outdone, Kevin, embracing the playful spirit of the moment, grabbed the mic and introduced Nick as "Jiju (brother-in-law) everyone.”

Nick Jonas’ hilarious reaction to fans calling him ‘jiju’ at Lollapalooza 2024

As the playful chants of 'jiju' echoed through the concert venue, Nick Jonas found himself unable to suppress his laughter. Touched by the endearing display of affection from the fans, he tapped his heart and blew a flying kiss as a gesture of gratitude. With a heartfelt expression, he addressed the crowd, saying, "I love you all so much, thank you.”

Priyanka Chopra’s glimpse into recent moments with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share heartwarming glimpses of moments shared with her husband, Nick Jonas, ahead of his trip to India. The post featured serene beachside walks, a romantic selfie capturing their love, and endearing scenes of their daughter, Malti Marie, happily playing as well as engaging in a reading session with her grandfather.

Additionally, a snapshot of Franklin Jonas cooking added to the cozy ambiance. Priyanka's caption, "Lately Full heart, full tummy," encapsulated the joy and contentment felt in their cherished family moments.

