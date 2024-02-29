Was Joe Jonas Out On A Date With His New Alleged Girlfriend? See The Duo's Posts

Joe Jonas sure is having the time of his life with his band and his alleged new girlfriend in Sydney. Both Joe and Bree, who has been linked with him since last year after his divorce uploaded pictures and videos of their time on the water in Sydney. And even though neither’s posts featured the other, it was easy to see that both of them were having a lot of fun ahead of the Jonas Brothers’ Australia tour.

Both Joe and Stormi posted about their fun trip

Joe Jonas, who has been seen out and about with model Stormi Bree ever since his public split from Sophie Turner shared a video on his Instagram story on Thursday 29th February. The video featured Trust’s Hot Flash Heat Wave in the background while showing a clip of a sea plane on blue waves. The second photo Joe posted was that of a BeReal which featured their band and the blue waves and sky.

Stormi, on the other hand, posted two clips on her story. One of them featured the Sydney Opera House, whereas the other one was taken at the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Before posting these videos, she also made a post where she uploaded a gorgeous selfie of her soaking up the sun, as well as her sipping on a drink, and a video of the water from the boat. The model captioned her post with emojis, which included waves, the beach and an anchor. This shows her having a great time with Joe and the rest of the band in Australia.

This is not the first time the two were spotted on a cute trip together as in January, Joe and Stormi were seen getting cozy in Aspen enjoying a ski trip together. The two of them posted some snowy snaps from the trip on their instagram. Before that, They were also spotted while boarding a private plane together in Los Cabos, Mexico after a private performance of the Jonas Brothers. It seems that their relationship is progressing really well.

The Jonas Brothers are preparing for the band’s first Australia Tour

The Jonas Brothers’ are all geared up for their Australia tour which will start on Friday, 1st March. The tour, titled Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour will take place in Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on 1st and 2nd March and move on to Brisbane Entertainment Center On 5th March. After that, the band will perform in the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 8th and 9th March.

Joe’s brother Nick Jonas was also active on his social media during their boat trip. He posted a video of himself enjoying a beer while getting splashed by the waves on the boat, with the caption, “Hello Australia. 🇦🇺 🎥 @deleasa.” The Jonas Brothers instagram account also reposted the video and Nick’s story where the singer was saying, "Sydney, long overdue, so excited for the show tomorrow, our first time ever playing here! Yeah, wow, the Opera House, the Bridge.” He also added “Can’t wait, see you tomorrow,” and tagged the Jonas Brothers instagram account.

