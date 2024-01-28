'Jijaji stage pe hai' Taapsee Pannu cheers for Nick Jonas as he performs with brothers Joe, Kevin at Lollapalooza 2024

A couple of hours ago, American singer Nick Jonas, along with his artist brothers performed in front of a live audience for the first time in India. The trio set the stage on fire at the Lollapalooza India Music Festival 2024. Actress Taapsee Pannu also attended the event and cheered gleefully for her ‘jijaji.’ Read on to know more.

Taapsee Pannu cheers for Nick Jonas at the Lollapalooza India Music Festival 2024

People from across the country flew to Mumbai to see international sensation Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas perform at an Indian music festival for the first time. Among them was actress Taapsee Pannu who rejoined the event and watched the American singers create magic on the big screen.

A while ago, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a clip of her from the live concert. In it, she was seen looking stylish in her denim jumpsuit. Rocking her naturally curly hair and minimal makeup, she gave a peek into the event. Sharing the video, the Dunki actress wrote, “Jijaji stage he pai,” taking a harmless dig at Indian actress Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas.

Bollywood celebs arrive at the afterparty hosted for the Jonas Brothers

After wrapping up their performance, Nick and his brothers joined many Bollywood celebs who arrived at the party hosted in their honor by socialite Natasha Poonawalla. While Nick, Joe, and Kevin looked dapper in their casual outfits, Madhuri Dixit Nene arrived with her husband Shriram Nene rocking the black-on-black look. They were followed by another B-town couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja who also donned black outfits which seemed like the color of the night.

Following them to the event were celebs like Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ishaan Khatter, Sussanne Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Bhumi Pednekar, Siddharth Chopra, Huma Qureshi, Yashovardhan Birla, Rohini Iyer, Orhan Awatramani, Abhishek Kapoor with wife Pragya Yadav Kapoor, Surily Goel and many others. While performing, the Jonas Brothers made their desi fans go gaga by singing Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife with Indian artist King. Soon after, the audience also started chanting ‘jiju, jiju’ for Nick.

