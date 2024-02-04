Nick Jonas poses in ‘morning selfies’ by daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas; fans call it ‘precious’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the much loved couples in the tinsel-town. The adored couple is also proud parents to a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple welcomed her in January 2022. On various occasions, the couple is seen treating their fans and followers with adorable and cutesy glimpses of their little munchkin. Now, a while back, the proud father Nick Jonas shared a cutesy post of a morning selfie clicked by his daughter which left fans elated.

Nick Jonas shares the cutest selfie clicked by his daughter Malti Marie

Today, on February 4, a while back Nick Jonas hopped onto his Instagram handle and posted an adorable photo with his daughter, Malti Marie. In the photo, the international star is candidly looking into the camera, whilst the little kiddo’s only half of the face is visible. In the photo, Nick is seen sporting a black printed hoodie. While sharing the post, Nick wrote in the caption, “Morning selfies by MM (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)”

Take a look:

Fans can't sop gushing over the post

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the little munchkin as they reacted to it in the comments section. A fan commented, “This is so precious,” another fan wrote, “The cutest,” while a third fan wrote, “Malti with a fan”. The comment seems to have impressed Nick so much so that couldn’t stop himself from replying as he wrote, “should have made that the caption.”

In addition to this, the official Instagram page of Nick Jonas brothers also reacted to the post as they wrote, “her selfie game is strong.”

Just a few days back, Nick Jonas was in India along with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas for their first-ever gig in the country at Lollapalooza India 2024. Several videos and pictures from the event have gone viral on the internet. Not only did the Jonas brothers paint the town red with their melodies, but the over-enthusiastic fans also lovingly called Nick, ‘jiju’ during the live concert.

After the big concert, an after-party was also organized at Natasha Poonawalla's home which was attended by the likes of Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Suzanne Khan, and Aditi Rao Hydari amongst others.

