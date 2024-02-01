INSIDE Nick Jonas, Kevin, Joe’s after-party with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan at Natasha Poonawalla's home-PICS

The Jonas Brothers (including Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas) recently did their first-ever live concert in India in Mumbai. Post their Lollapalooza festival, the singers attended an after-party which was attended by several big names like Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, and others. It took place at Natasha Poonawalla's home.

Inside PICS of Jonas brother’s after-party

Today, on February 1st, social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry took to his Instagram to share pictures from the after-party conducted by Natasha Poonawalla and Aadar Poonawalla for the Jonas brothers. In the first picture, we can see Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas posing with Aadar Poonawalla. In another picture, Nick and Kevin can be seen posing with Tania Shroff. In another picture, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Suzanne Khan, and Aditi Rao Hydari are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Bollywood celebs also attended the after-party

On January 27th, after the Jonas Brothers Lollapalooza 2024 performance, an after-party was arranged in Mumbai by the Poonawallas. It was attended by some big names from B-town who took to social media to drop the pictures. Bhumi Pednekar had donned a stylish pink knitted top accompanied by a chic black skirt. The Lust Stories actress posed with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, as well as her sister Samiksha Pednekar. A the same time, Samiksha also shared a happy selfie with her sister alongside Nick and Joe.

In another picture, Bhumi can be seen posing with Malaika Arora. The latter wore a denim crop top and skirt with a white jacket. South actor Siddharth was also seen smiling for the cameras. Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan also posed with Bhumi, Nitasha Nanda, and other big names. The after-party was also attended by Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, Madhuri Dixit, and Dr. Shriram Nene.

A very interesting thing happened at the concert as fans continued to chant the word 'jiju' for Nick Jonas as he is married to Priyanka Chopra. In response, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a video from the concert. Its caption read: "My heart" (a red heart and face holding back tears emoji). This was followed by "thank you Mumbai."

Deepika Padukone also took to her Instagram story to share a video of Nick Jonas’ performance In it, Nick and singer-rapper King give a lively performance on Maan Meri Jaan. Sharing the viral video, Deepika wrote: “So cool.” She also tagged Priyanka Chopra, Nick, and King in her story. Deepika and Priyanka have worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 historical romance film Bajirao Mastani which was a major critical and commercial success.

