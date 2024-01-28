The Jonas brothers, comprising Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas set the musical stage and internet on fire as they performed for the first time in India. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over their favorite ‘jiju’ Nick Jonas as he delivered his unforgettable performance in the Lollapalooza India event in Mumbai. Several videos have been widely going viral on the internet which shows overenthusiastic fans going gaga over the star as they showered him with chants of ‘jiju’ throughout the concert. Recently, the proud wifey and global diva Priyanka Chopra reacted to the same.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to fans calling Nick Jonas 'jiju'

Today, a while back, on January 27, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and shared the video from Nick Jonas’ concert as fans cheer up for the singer while screaming out loud, ‘jiju’. Reacting to the same, the actress wrote, “My heart (accompanied by a red heart and face holding tears emoji) thank you Mumbai.”

She also tagged Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Jonas Brothers’ official Instagram handle alongside.

Take a look: