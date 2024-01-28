WATCH: Nick Jonas reacts to first performance in India; quips Priyanka Chopra and his sangeet ‘doesn’t count’

Social media has stirred with excitement as India’s favorite ‘jiju’ Nick Jonas along with his brothers came for the Lollapalooza India event in Mumbai on Saturday. Several videos from the event have been widely circulated on the internet. From Nick Jonas’ Maan Meri Jaan rendition to his reactions to fans calling him ‘jiju’; Priyanka Chopra’s husband made the event a perfect evening to relish. In another instance, a viral video shows Nick Jonas calling it his debut performance as he humorously mentioned that his and Priyanka’s ‘sangeet doesn’t count’.

Nick Jonas jokes about his 'first-ever performance' in India

On Saturday, Jonas Brothers-Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas set the musical stage at ablaze as they rocked at the Lollapalooza event in Mumbai. The two-day extravaganza marked their first ever performance in the country. Not letting go off the opportunity, even Nick went on to joke about the same.

The video features Nick Jonas taking the lead while the crowd cheers and jumps out loud, calling him ‘jiju’. Reacting to it, the star says, “Listen up! This is our very first time ever performing in India. The sangeet doesn’t count,” he quipped referring to his 2018 pre-wedding ceremony with Priyanka Chopra.

He further continues by stating, “As a family we’ve a deep deep connection, with the country," leaving overjoyed fans chanting "jiju, jiju". "Waited a long time come play for you. Thank you for having us and let’s make this the most incredible night ever," he added.

Take a look:

Nick Jonas reacts to fans calling him 'jiju'

In another viral video, Nick is seen introducing his brothers to the enthusiastic crowd as he prompts them to show their appreciation. Reacting to fans calling him ‘jiju’, the video shows, “Joe Jonas everybody, make some noise. And the eldest brother, Kevin Jonas, make some noise," he exclaimed, setting the tone for the performance. Not to be outdone, Kevin, embracing the playful spirit of the moment, grabbed the mic and introduced Nick as "Jiju (brother-in-law) everyone.”

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in August 2018 and the same year, months after in December, the couple tied the nuptial knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in January 2022 via surrogacy whom they named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

