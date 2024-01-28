WATCH: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Madhuri Dixit-Malaika Arora, more arrive at Nick Jonas and brothers Joe-Kevin’s party

American singer and Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas has arrived in Mumbai with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. Earlier today (January 27), the trio performed at the Lollapalooza music festival. Soon after, they headed for the honorary gala hosted in Mumbai. The event was also attended by many Bollywood celebs.

Bollywood celebs arrive at a party hosted for Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas

The audience was spellbound when Nick Jonas sang his famous tracks with his brothers Joe, and Kevin Jonas on January 27. Upon concluding their performance at the music festival, the trio attended the star-studded party that was hosted by Priyanka Chopra’s dear friend and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla.

Priyanks's husband Nick arrived at the party in the same floral cotton co-ord set he wore at the event. Nick's brothers Joe and Kevin looked dapper in their casual outfits as they also attended the party with him. The trio also posed for the paparazzi for a brief moment before entering the venue.

Take a look:

Next up was the dancing diva of the Indian film industry, Madhuri Dixit who came hand-in-hand with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene. The Gulaab Gang actress looked chic in a pair of black pants and an embellished black coat. Her husband also matched his outfit with hers and donned a black suit.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Another loved couple of B-town, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also arrived rocking the black-on-black trend. The Neerja actress channelized her inner boss babe and wore a mid-length dress and paired it up with a jacket with feather detailing. Adding a pair of stockings and high heels, she looked gorgeous. With bold smoky eyes and hair tied in a sleek top bun, she posed with attitude for the paparazzi.

Take a look:

Malaika Arora joined the stars and raised the temperature in her denim shirt and crop top. The actress paired it up with a jacket and donned a black high heel with chunky gold detailing. She also carried a golden bag to match the footwear and neckpiece. Wearing minimal makeup and styling her hair in an effortless ponytail, she entered the venue.

Take a look:

The ever-so-stylish actress, Bhumi Pednekar also made a statement in her black floor-length skirt. Adding a pop of color to her OOTN, he sported a Barbie pink top. With a small black bag, freshly blow-dried hair, and her bold lips, she made heads turn.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nick Jonas surprises desi fans with Maan Meri Jaan rendition at Lollapalooza; crowd chants 'jiju jiju'