Did Vin Diesel Hint at End of Fast & Furious Franchise? Find out as Actor Teases ‘Grand Finale'

An emotional Instagram post by Vin Diesel might have just hinted at the end of the Fast & Furious franchise. The XXX actor took to social media and spoke of the recent development happening in the adrenaline-filled franchise.

One can come across multiple references to the finale of this series in the actor's long post that also thanked the fanbase for its support.

Vin Diesel and the Instagram post about Fast & Furious

Although it was already announced during Fast X’s development that the franchise would come to an end in its 11th installment, the lead actor of the movie series that portrays blood-gushing cars, strong words, and some mind-blowing action has reaffirmed about the final act of the long-running chapters.

In his post, Vin Diesel gave his followers an update about the development that is in the works at Universal Studios.

The Riddick actor stated that calling the development of the film “incredibly powerful” would be an “understatement”, also mentioned, “Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team…,”

Expressing his emotional side, The Pacifier actor further wrote, “While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound.

Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen.

This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together.

Hope to make you proud!”

Is the 11th Instalemnt actually an end of the franchise as Vin Diesel just hinted?

Universal Studios is currently working on various spinoff projects juts as Hobbs and Shaw, however, Fast & Furious 11 will be the end of the mainline franchise. The final act of the street racing movie series is said to be a two-part send-off and is just almost a year away from its actual release date.

Universal was facing issues to begin with the scripts due to SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023, but now as the storm has turned calm, the studios quickly got to the works.

This might be the end of the main storyline of Fast & Furious but as per announcements made in mid-2023, the fans are surely in for a few spinoffs. These other segments of the Fast franchise include Hobbs & Reyes, as well as Hobbs & Shaw 2.

