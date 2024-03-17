Emily Blunt Calls Cillian Murphy Favorite Actor To Work With; Claims 'He's the Worst Celebrity in the World'

Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy starred together in the much-acclaimed movie Oppenheimer and have become buddies. These two have praised each other for their work on more than one occasion. This time, the Mary Poppins Returns actress claimed that Murphy is the best actor she has ever worked with but the worst celebrity. Find out what she meant to say.

Why did Blunt call Cillian Murphy the worst celebrity?

The actress shared her thoughts in the sweetest context possible! Blunt said that Murphy is the worst celebrity because he can’t handle praise and only focuses on work rather than stardom.

In an interview with CBS, Blunt was asked, “Does he[Murphy] know how good he is?” to which the actress instantly shook her head. “I feel like he is always in search. I feel like he is looking ahead. He is looking off to the horizon. He is looking at ‘What else can I do? How far can I push?’ What would satiate this creative fire in him?” said the acclaimed actress.

Blunt continued to praise her favorite co-star: “I think it would be so painful for him to acknowledge how good he is. I don’t see that ever happening,” she said. When the host asked if he was just about the craft and not the celebrity, Blunt immediately agreed! “He is the best actor in the world but the worst celebrity in the world,” she added.

Advertisement

When the host asked why he is her favorite actor the actress answered, “Because he is unparalleled in what he can do and how he pulls you in. It’s the kidnap. The whole room crackles with a sort of life force when you work with him. It’s wonderful to work with him.” The Oscar-nominated actress gushes about Murphy while sharing her thoughts.

ALSO READ: Did Emily Blunt Lose Her Role In Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy? Actress Reveals

This isn’t the first collaboration of Murphy and Blunt

The two seasoned actors were paired to play the on-screen couple, Kitty and Robert Oppenheimer, in Nolan's megahit. Both were nominated for their excellent performances at the Oscars for Best Supporting Actress and Best Actor category, which Murphy eventually won.

The two seemed to have a close bond, which goes back to when they collaborated on the film A Quiet Place Part II. The movie was produced and directed by Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski, and Murphy, who starred in the lead role. The Devil Wears Prada actress is promoting her film The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling, which premiered at the SXSW 2024. She will next be seen opposite Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine, a biography on fighting champion Mark Kerr. Meanwhile, the Irish actor is gearing up for the release of his movie Small Things Like These. He will also star and produce the film Steve, an adaptation of Max Porter‘s novel Shy, set to exclusively release on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt Settle The Barbenheimer Debate On Stage