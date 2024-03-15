The Rock Might Induct One WWE Hall of Famer Into the Class of 2024; Find Out Who It Is

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson now commands huge influence over some of the major decisions being taken in the WWE, ever since he joined the board of directors of the TKO Group, WWE’s parent company. He is part of some major decision-making process, and whether one likes it or not, his suggestions indeed have to be heard.

According to a report by Fightful Select, The Rock had a significant amount of influence over the new Hall of Fame Class of 2024, and he had pitched a former WWE personality, who was special to him to be included in the Hall of Fame 2024. The person is none other than The Rock’s grandmother, Lia Maivia.

As reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Lia Maivia has been confirmed to have been included in the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024. He said, “Paul Levesque’s first handpicked WWE Hall of Fame class has been confirmed as Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Barry Windham & Mike Rotunda, Muhammad Ali, Thunderbolt Patterson and Lia Maivia.”

Later, Meltzer confirmed that she would be inducted by The Rock personally. “Lia Maivia, born Ofelia Fuatage on August 6, 1931, is obviously here for one reason, that she’s the grandmother of Dwayne Johnson. Johnson will do the induction speech,” he said.

The Rock had also inducted his father Peter Maiviaandr and grandfather Rocky Johnson, into the WWE Hall of Fame.

What is Lia Maivia’s influence over The Rock ?

The Rock has never shied away from paying homage and respect to his family members, crediting them for what he is today. In 2008, when he inducted his father and grandfather into the Hall of Fame, he had said that he always wanted to make his family proud ever since he entered the WWE ring.

He has always thanked his mother and grandmother for being role models in his life. In 2021, a sitcom titled Young Rock aired featuring his journey to the ring. All members of his family were recreated, with Lia Maivia being one of them.

He spoke about an incident when his grandmother had been indicted by the FBI and sent back to Samoa in some cases. He said that he managed to help her legally and make her way back to the USA and found her accommodation with all her needs fulfilled.

So, getting her included in the Hall of Fame Class of 2024, must have been The Rock’s decision. WWE might formally announce her name in a day or two. The six names who have been announced so far into the Hall of Fame are Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, The U.S Express ( Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda), and Thunderbolt Patterson.

The event will be held on April 5, a day before WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

On April 6, on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, The Rock will team up with his cousin, Roman Reigns to square off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. On Night 2, Cody Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

