Vin Diesel drops UNSEEN PIC with Deepika Padukone from India visit; Fans say ‘plan Bollywood film together’

Deepika Padukone is currently all set to step into motherhood this year. The actress and her hubby Ranveer Singh, are pregnant with their first child, and the delivery is due in September. Amidst all this, Deepika sure is on a career high. She recently attended the prestigious BAFTA Awards. She has gained quite a popularity even in Hollywood and we were reminded of this again by her XXX: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel last night. He shared an unseen picture with the actress and left all her Indian fans pleasantly surprised.

Deepika Padukone poses with Vin Diesel and DJ Caruso

On his Instagram handle, Vin Diesel shared a fun picture from the XXX: Return of Xander Cage film promotions. It looks like the picture was clicked at the time when he had come to India along with director DJ Caruso to promote the film. In the picture, we can see Vin holding a lovely fur overcoat as he is in the middle of making Deepika Padukone wear it. The actress is all smiles as she is in the middle of wearing it.

The Bajirao Mastani actress, as always, looks lovely in a red floral figure-hugging dress, which she has paired with a stylish black heel. Vin, on the other hand, looks dapper in all-black attire. DJ chose to wear a black suit paired with a white shirt and he poses in a funky multi-colored auto rickshaw. In the caption, Vin mentioned, “This is a pic of when I went to India as I promised Deepika I would, with the director at the time, DJ Caruso…”

Check it out:

In the long caption, Vin Diesel also mentioned that his elder daughter read the script that DJ Caruso sent him. Stating the reason for her cry, he wrote, “She cried... I asked her why she cried, and she said because the story of a brother and sister rang true for her and it was emotional. He concluded by writing, “If I could make the film work that my daughter cried reading, my question for you would be, who would play my sister? She suggested Jennifer Lawrence. What do you think?”

Fans showed excitement in the comments section. In fact, one of them even asked Vin to star in a proper Bollywood film with Deepika. Would you like that too?

