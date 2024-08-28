‘Didn't Feel Like I...': Demi Moore Reveals How She Felt About Chatter Around Charlie's Angels 2 Bikini Scene

Demi Moore isn’t shying away from speaking about her experiences with aging and body-shaming in the industry any more. The 61-year-old star opened up about a famous bikini scene that made her feel uncertain of her place in the industry and in her own body. In the 2003 film Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Moore played the role of a former Angel who hides a dark past. During a scene, her character, Madison Lee, meets Cameron Diaz’s character Natalie Cook at a stakeout, which was at a beach.

The actress, who was 43 at the time, is seen wearing a crochet-patterned black string bikini in the scene.

In a chat with Interview magazine, Moore sat down with Michelle Yeoh to talk about her new film, The Substance, by Coralie Fargeat and revealed how much she had to struggle with her identity after that scene. She said, “I had done Charlie’s Angels, and there was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened—a lot of talk about how I looked.”

Elaborating on this, the Indecent Proposal star said, “I didn’t feel like I didn’t belong. It’s more like I felt that feeling of, I’m not 20, I’m not 30, but I wasn’t yet what they perceived as a mother."

Yeoh chimed in to support Moore’s words and revealed that “Hollywood is cruel to women of that age, where you don’t find the scripts or the characters that resonate with you anymore.”

The 62-year-old Oscar-winning star further said, “ It’s either you are the mother or you’re old enough not to be sexy in their eyes." Moore then went on to explain that her new horror film is hashing out this feeling in a different way. She said, “To me, what’s exciting is, in the film that I’m representing a past ideal and not what my present is."

In The Substance, Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a Hollywood star who uses an experimental drug to create Sue, a younger version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley.

The film received a 9-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moore said at the press conference for the movie that the role made her get out of her comfort zone.

She further explained that the film was uniquely exploring the “issue of aging, of societal conditioning, of what I also see as the pressure of the male-idealized woman that we as women have bought into."

The Substance will hit theaters on September 20, 2024.

