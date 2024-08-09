Margaret Qualley And Jack Antonoff Relationship Timeline: Everything We Know About The Power Couple

While Hollywood gossip often revolves around celebrities and their hookups and breakups, there are a few couples who prefer to keep their personal and romantic lives private, focusing instead on their work.

One such intriguing and low-key power couple is Margaret Qualley and music producer Jack Antonoff, who kept their relationship mostly private until their wedding, which drew significant attention with their friend Taylor Swift in attendance.

The couple was first linked romantically in 2021, and despite their public profiles, they maintained a low-key approach to their relationship. They dropped subtle hints about their union, including their first public appearance together at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards in March, where they were seen posing for cameras and sharing a kiss. However, few paparazzi predicted that they would exchange vows two years later.

In August 2023, they tied the knot and are currently enjoying married life. As of 2024, after three years together and a wedding, Antonoff and Qualley are still going strong. Let's take a moment to explore the interesting timeline of how love blossomed between the two.

If you want to know all about Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's complete relationship timeline, keep reading.

1. August 14, 2021- March 2022- Qualley and Antonoff share a kiss and confirm union

Qualley and Antonoff first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted in New York, indulging in some PDA and then grabbing ice cream. In another sighting, the duo was seen sharing a kiss, as reported by PEOPLE. They made their relationship official with a low-key appearance at the AFI Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles on March 12, 2022.

Advertisement

On March 13, 2022, they also attended the Critics Choice Awards, where Qualley’s show Maid was up for Best Limited Series. Qualley was also nominated for Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries for her role on the show.

On April 3, 2022, the actress supported her boyfriend at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where Antonoff was nominated for Album of the Year for his work on Taylor Swift's Evermore. The couple was also spotted spending time together and getting photographed in some cozy snapshots.

2. May 25, 2022: Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff get engaged

Well, the lovebirds sparked engagement rumors when Qualley was seen sporting a striking diamond ring. at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25. Qualley was in France for the premiere of her latest film, Stars at Noon, in which she stars alongside Joe Alwyn. Then on May 30, PEOPLE confirmed that the two were officially engaged.

On May 31, the actress hinted at a cheeky reference and made her engagement Instagram official as she shared a sweet photo of her showing off her ring as she hugged Antonoff's neck. "Oh I love him!" she captioned the picture.

Advertisement

3. February 14, 2023: Lana Del Rey reveals she wrote a song for Margaret Qualley

Popular singer Lana Del Rey and the duo are close friends! She revealed that the single Margaret from her upcoming album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is dedicated to Margaret Qualley.

“September 2022 was the very last time I wrote a song. It’s a track called ‘Margaret’ about Jack Antonoff’s fiancée,” she tells Billie Eilish in an interview for Interview. “I thought, ‘You know what? I want to write a song for him.’ It’s placed right in the middle of the album.” Del Ray added.

In a post about the song, Antonoff wrote, “‘margaret’ forever and margaret forever, in all forms.” showcasing his love for his lady.

4. August 19, 2023: Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff exchange vows

As per PEOPLE, finally after all the romance and a blissful period of courtship on Saturday, Aug. 19, in front of several film stars and family members, the lovebirds said 'I Do' and tied the knot.

Advertisement

The newlyweds' fathers, Rick Antonoff and Paul Qualley were also snapped together on their big day. Qualley looked beautiful in a striking wedding dress as she walked down the aisle.

After the wedding, the couple celebrated the wedding with a rehearsal dinner that was hosted at Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

The event saw several of the couple’s celebrity friends in attendance, including Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Lenny Kravitz, and Cara Delevingne. Qualley's mother, Andie MacDowell, and her sister, Rainey Qualley, were also present.

“They looked like they were having an amazing time,” a source told PEOPLE.

December 21, 2023: Jack Antonoff reflected on his wedding day

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in December 2023, the star talked about his beautiful big day! “It was really beautiful. I’m looking for jokes, but it was just really beautiful,” he added.

He also said that he was more emotional than he expected it to be. He further added that he remembered someone telling him that when you die and when you get married are the only times everyone you love is in one room.

He thought, “Oh, that’s just something people say, and since I perform for a living, I don’t mind if the attention is on me.” However, as soon as the event began, he felt his whole body become wet.

Advertisement

Furthermore, on January 17, 2024, Margaret Qualley starred in Antonoff's new music video for Bleachers’ new single, Tiny Moves.

ALSO READ: Jack Antonoff Reflects On 'Wild' Success Working With Taylor Swift And Sabrina Carpenter, Calls Them 'The Best'

'My Favorite Work': Jack Antonoff Shares BTS Snaps Of Taylor Swift Working On The Tortured Poets Department