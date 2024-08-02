‘It Has A Message About Self-Acceptance’: Demi Moore Talks About Her New Mission On Normalizing ‘Fart’

Demi Moore is a 61-year-old actress who does not mind farting and wants everyone to be. She is partnering with a digestive medicine company called Wonderbelly to draw attention to the importance of gut health This initiative also includes An Adult’s Guide to Farts, a new book by Lucas Kraft, co-founder of Wonderbelly, and Jessica Paige Dawson, an artist.

Through an Instagram video recently posted by Moore, she reads from the book to her adult children. Inquiring,“What’s the big stink about?” She talks in detail about f*rts such as their antiquity and causes as well as advice on how it can be done secretively.

Lucas Kraft founded Wonderbelly together with his brother Noah in 2022 based on personal inspiration. As a teenager recovering from an eating disorder, Kraft relied on antacids which contained questionable ingredients. On the contrary, Wonderbelly uses vegan non-GMO ingredients thereby providing clean choices.

Kraft explains how more companies need to align with younger generations’ values. “It's still the same brands that were around for generations,” says Kraft, adding that Wonderbelly has come up against these standards with its healthy products.

Wonderbelly was introduced by Rumer, Moore’s daughter who had used antacids during pregnancy. Rumer loved that Wonderbelly had natural and tasty elements. Furthermore, according to Moore, adults should talk openly about their digestive systems because it is an important thing at their ages.

“Digestive health is an important yet often taboo topic,” shared Moore adding that babies are celebrated for them while grown-ups hide them away. Her conversations with Kraft led her into developing An Adult’s Guide to Farts so that people could accept normal bodily functions, which are helpful for one's physical condition instead of feeling ashamed.

Through her work at Wonderbelly Moore learned much about digestive health. She appreciates this firm's aim of delivering pure effective drugs and fostering dialogue on digestive issues. Their Spill Your Guts initiative also encourages this talk.

Moore and Kraft both believe that An Adult’s Guide to Farts is not just educational, but fun as well. According to Kraft, “This book for us is a way to further a mission that we have of de-stigmatization and helping people get closer to accepting normal bodily functions.”

Moore says that while being lighthearted and amusing, the book carries a message of self-acceptance. Furthermore, Moore explains that it is an informative yet fun pamphlet about farts intended to put a smile on people’s faces and make them feel more comfortable in their skin.

The book is now available for purchase on wonderbelly.com.

