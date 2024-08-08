'Didn't Want To See Any Red': KJ Apa Reveals He Shaved His Riverdale’s Red Hair To Shoot One Fast Move

KJ Apa played the iconic redhead Archie Andrews on Riverdale throughout the show’s run. He was yet to shoot another season when he filmed his upcoming sports adventure film One Fast Move. However, Apa revealed that he didn’t hesitate to shave his red mane to get into character. "I ended up just being like, 'F--- it.'"

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly he recalled that when his character’s look was being discussed, he decided to go rock his natural brunette hair in a minimalistic look. “I shaved my head to get rid of all the red. I didn't want to see any red hair or anything. And it ended up being a good choice, I think," he added.

The actor told the outlet that he shot this movie in between season 6 and season 7 which was a “frustrating” experience because he lingered over his One Fast Move character while being on Riverdale sets. “You'd find yourself on the set of Riverdale, thinking about another character that you're about to play, and it can become frustrating, especially because I had to shoot very soon after finishing that season," he added.

When the show’s season six filming concluded, he didn't waste a second to be on the film set and hop on a bike. "I remember being in Atlanta and feeling so liberated to just be like, 'Okay, I can just focus on this now,'" he added.

Apa couldn’t stop gushing about his upcoming film which he claims to have come “at the right time.” When he met the director and writer Kelly Blatz, he knew he wanted to work with him instantly. “We really connected through the story and through our own lives, Kelly and I,” he added.

Talking about the film, the actor revealed that it had the “biggest impact” on his life in terms of acting and creativity. He confessed that through the film’s creative process, he fell more in love with his work. “I fell deeper in love with what I do as an actor and telling stories, and I fell more in love with my own life in a way and wanted to be more present in my own life," he added.

One Fast Move will be available on Amazon Prime Video from August 8, 2024.