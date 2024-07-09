One Fast Move TRAILER: Riverdale Star KJ Apa Joins Forces With Eric Dane For New Action Movie

After acquiring fame as Archie Andrews in the hit drama Riverdale, KJ Apa is headed for the big screens in an unrecognizable new look! The actor has teamed up with Eric Dane for an upcoming R-rated action thriller, One Fast Move, in which Apa portrays a hot-headed bike racing enthusiast who seeks his father’s help to become the best at the sport! The film's creator reveals the inspiration behind its themes.

KJ Appa flaunts a new look in the One Fast Move trailer

The I Still Believe actor plays Wes, “a young man down on his luck who seeks out his estranged father (Eric Dane) to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer," as per the official synopsis.

In the trailer, Wes gets out of prison and decides to transition back into a normal life. He reconnects with his estranged father, Dean. A few awkward conversations later, the father-son hash out the differences as Dean decides to teach Wes—a rookie—the art of racing.

"Hey, look at that! I taught him that outside pass!" Dean says at one point in the trailer. The faster I go, the calmer I feel," Wes says. “So you just need to keep going faster,” his dad, his mentor, replies.

Apa’s character also has a love interest played by Maia Reficco, a motorcycle shop owner who becomes a guiding light for Wes as he tries to reconnect with his father.

One Fast Move director shares the inspiration behind the film

The director of the action drama, Kelly Blatz, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the inspiration behind One Fast Move was her love for sports dramas “like The Fighter, Ford v. Ferrari and Rocky.”

As a “motorcycle enthusiast,” Blatz realized that no movie had focused on the exhilarating sport of motorcycle racing. So, making the film was a homage to the biker racers and her love for the sport.

Blatz and her team dedicated themselves to creating a motion picture that authentically portrayed the “excitement and danger of motorcycle racing, while also delivering a compelling, character-driven drama." The action-drama—written and directed by Blatz—also stars Edward James Olmos and Maia Reficco.

One Fast Move will be streaming on Prime Video starting August 8, 2024.