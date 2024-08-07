Disclaimer Trailer: Psychological Thriller Features Cate Blanchett And Kevin Kline Sharing Tense Moments

Befittingly, the trailer starts with a warning disclaimer “Ladies and Gentlemen, be aware!” Although it doesn’t give away much of the storyline, Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline were seen having intense moments in the psychological thriller trailer.

On Wednesday, August 7, the first teaser trailer of Apple TV+ limited series Disclaimer was dropped, which showed off director Alfonso Cuarón’s signature artistic style of filming. Blanchett could be heard telling the audience to “beware of narrative and form. Their power can bring us closer to the truth.”

Some of the scenes included a closeup of the Thor: Ragnarok actress at a dinner and Kline standing off in the distance as it rains. Throughout the teaser, the word “disclaimer” was written on the screen in white and bold letters.

Sasha Baron Cohen also made an appearance, running frantically through a corridor. Another featurette was Enola Holmes star Louis Partridge, who stared at a woman undressing. Blanchett almost gets run over by a car, and Kodi Smit-McPhee punching a wall.

“But because of our own deeply held beliefs and the judgments that we make, they can also be a weapon with a great power to manipulate,” Blancett could be heard saying in the trailer. The final clip shows a man and a woman holding hands as they stand in an ocean with waves crashing into them.

The limited series, executive produced by Blanchett, is based on Renée Knight’s best-selling eponymous novel. Written and directed by Cuarón, the story spotlights acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (played by Blanchett). According to the synopsis, she has built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others.”

However, her life changes when she receives a novel with an unknown author and realizes she’s the main character of a story that exposes her “darkest secrets.” She dives in head first on the quest of uncovering the author but realizes she must confront her past to mend herself and relationship with her husband Robert (played by Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (played by Smit-McPhee).

Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell—who played a major part in the creation of Barbie’s Oscar-winning song, What Was I Made For—composed the score.

Disclaimer will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ from October 11.