The popular children's book character Dog Man is getting his own feature picture, which will debut on theaters in early 2025. Ahead of the movie's big screen release, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have released a new trailer that gives viewers an early look.

Dog Man is a 2016 film based on the best-selling book series by Captain Underpants author Dav Pilkey about a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner. Pete Davidson, Billy Boyd, Ricky Gervais, Isla Fisher, Poppy Liu, Stephen Root, and Lil Rel Howery will all be lending their voices to the movie.

The movie is the most recent production from DreamWorks, the animation company known for popular series including How to Train Your Dragon and Kung Fu Panda. With some tweaks to give the figures a more three-dimensional aspect, the animation in the movie closely resembles the visual style found in the books.

According to the official synopsis, Dog Man is created after a haphazard but life-saving surgery unites a devoted police dog and his human police officer owner who are both injured on the job.



Dog Man has vowed to defend and assist, as well as to fetch, sit, and roll over. In addition to trying to impress his Chief (Lil Rel Howery) and accept his new role, Dog Man has to foil the cunning plans of feline supervillain Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson). Petey's most recent scheme involves cloning himself to become Lil Petey, a kitten, in order to increase his capacity for criminal activity. However, things become more difficult when Lil Petey unexpectedly bonds with Dog Man.

In 2016, the Dog Man book series launched. Since then, more than 60 million copies have been sold overall, and there are currently 12 installments in the series. On December 3, Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, the next installment in the series, will be published.

