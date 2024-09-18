Brothers TRAILER: What Happens When Siblings Josh Brolin And Peter Dinklage Team Up For One Last Heist? Watch

Get ready for the unexpected! Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage have come together to portray siblings in Brothers. While the two leads happen to be a never-before-seen pair on screen, there are a lot of moments having similar emotions.

For instance, when Marisa Tomei shares a private time with Dinklage’s character. Yes, the movie has a great cast, along with a great heist. As seen in the trailer, the movie seems to be around the emeralds, which are being chased by another great actor from the Hollywood film industry, Brendan Fraser.

We see Fraser’s character throwing Dinknalge all the way into a bathtub while being dressed as a thief in all black, also asking him, “Where are my emeralds? What’s the hold-up?”

Here, in the trailer of Brothers, as per Mike, the character being portrayed by Peter Dinklage, his family is not a usual one; with the talent of dentists and lawyers passing on through generations, they follow a long queue of felons.

A flashback scene appears, somewhere around the beginning of the trailer, which shows a young duo trying to open a safe.

It looks like, Mike will be shown as the mastermind of all the heists carried out by these two brothers, which also includes Brolin’s Moke, who has the talent of cracking codes and safes.

In a secret conversation at a random urinal, Mike could be seen trying to convince Moke, to jump back into the heist business again, after he stepped out following his marriage.

Soon, intense music begins playing, but the sibling rivalry and fun don't end yet. Well, the duo is still incomplete, as it soon becomes a trio, with their mother, Glenn Close, showing up in the trailer as well.

However, her reintroduction into the lives of these two brothers is not taken well by Josh Brolin’s Moke. Close’s character is of one ungrateful mother, who explains how much the two emeralds are worth.

This mind-blowing cast is stepping in for an extravagant heist of funny moments with the release of Brothers coming near. Meanwhile, we are also in for a treat, as the list of actors appearing in the film does not end with the above-mentioned names; it also includes Taylour Paige, M. Emmet Walsh, Jennifer Landon, and more.

The movie is being directed by Max Barbakow, who is widely appreciated for his Andy Samberg-starring movie Palm Springs, while being penned by Macon Blair.

Brothers is based on a story from Etan Cohen and will release in selected theaters on October 10, before streaming on Prime Video on October 17.

