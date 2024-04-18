Donald Trump Claps Back at Jimmy Kimmel's Jabs Over NY Trial and Social Media Company Woes

Jimmy Kimmel, 56, recently roasted Trump on his show. During his monologue, Kimmel spoke about his hush money trail and the media company’s loss in the stock market.

To provide you with background information, concerning the payments made to Michael Cohen, who paid $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels to maintain silence about an alleged affair she had with the previous president before his 2016 election, Trump is presently confronted with 34 charges of falsifying business documents, as per The Hill.

Kimmel’s jabs at Trump are going viral, many people are talking about it and so is Trump. Trump clapped back at the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live via Truth Social. Read ahead to know what he said.

Donald Trump claps back at Jimmy Kimmel

Trump wrote a long clap-back post calling Kimmel ‘Stupid’ and ‘Worst Host Ever’. He roasted Kimmel over his this year's Oscars gig, “Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn’t recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as Host of The Academy Awards.”

Trump says Kimmel showed us that he suffered from 'TDS'. He continues, TDS known as, "TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night, right before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, "Picture of the Year."

Seems like Trump wrongly roasted Jimmy Kimmel because he was not the one who presented Best Picture at The Oscars. It was Al Pacino.

He further says it was a classic choke. He mentioned that Kimmel forgot to say the famous and mandatory line 'And The Winner Is' at the Oscars. He said that Kimmel stammered around as he opened the envelope. He continued, “Supposedly his wife, and even management, begged him not to do it, “DON’T READ HIS TRUTH, JIMMY, PLEASE DON’T DO THIS,” they said."

Trump wrote that Kimmel was made to look like a fool. He continues ‘which he is. and at the same time go down in Television History as the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!”

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Donald Trump?

Jimmy Kimmel, in his recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, dissed Donald Trump during his monologue.

He started his monologue by saying It was a “Stormy day in New York in the new episode of ‘The Orange People’s Court’ today, starring Donald J. Trump as the defendant in his first of many criminal trials to come. We have a lot to look forward to.” The 'Stormy Day' could be a witty reference to Stormy Daniels.

He also joked about Trump's supporters. He said that his supporters don't care that he is a ‘lying’, ‘Cheating Scumbag’. He also talked about the declining stock value of Trump’s media company. As per The Hill, after making a big debut in the stock market last month, Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, has seen several losses.

The price of Truth Social's share had dropped by more than 13 percent to almost $23 before Tuesday’s closing bell.

