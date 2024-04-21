'She's The Best': Zendaya Opens Up About Serena Williams' Reactions To Challengers Movie

Hollywood actress Zendaya opened up about Serena Williams’ reaction to her film Challengers. The actress told Entertainment Tonight that Serena knew that they were not real tennis balls. She also appreciated Williams by saying that she’s the best tennis player.

During her interaction with the portal, the actress spoke at length about her discussion with Williams on her film Challengers and her performance in the same.

Zendaya reveals Serena Williams’ reaction to Challengers

Zendaya disclosed to Entertainment Tonight that Serena Williams has seen her latest performance as Tashi Duncan in the upcoming film.

As reported by People, Zendaya shared, "She was like, 'I know there definitely weren't real [tennis] balls.” The actress further added, "She knows. She's the best of the best."

"She did say that it was great considering that I had never, never touched a tennis ball before," she continued while divulging further on her conversation with Williams.

Previously, Zendaya told the media outlet that she was "very nervous about her seeing my tennis skills." The Dune fame even mentioned apologizing "in advance" to Serena and her elder sister Venus, for the same.

Zendaya talks about her film’s wild scenes in Jimmy Kimmel Live

Zendaya recently described about her film’s sexy scenes during the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, noting that the actress’ family was "absolutely" warned by her about them ahead of time.

“Well they know it’s a Rated-R movie OK so I was like you know, walking into this, 'If you can’t handle the heat get out the kitchen,’” Zendaya, who has also produced the film, revealed. She further continued, “But I forewarned them. It was honestly my favorite part of the night ’cause I’ve seen the movie many times.”

The actress added, “I know when the scenes are coming so when those scenes were happening I just was watching my family because they were behind me, so I just watched them the whole time, it was hilarious.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya’s fans are eager and thrilled to watch the film Challengers releasing in theaters this Friday. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, alongside Zendaya, Challengers also features Mike Zaist and Josh O'Connor in key roles.

