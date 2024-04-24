‘This Boy Is 7 Years Old Because Of You': Jimmy Kimmel Credits Hospital Staff On Son's Birthday

Jimmy Kimmel thanks his lucky stars for his son’s recovery. He thanked the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Cedars-Sinai during his little son, Billy’s seventh birthday on Sunday. The late-night show host has been advocating for healthcare reform ever since Billy was born with a congenital heart defect.

Kimmel penned a tribute crediting all those who helped in Billy’s heart treatment. Besides, the host also conveyed his 7-year-old’s wish to encourage donations for underprivileged kids in the hospital.

Jimmy Kimmel pays homage to his son’s life-savers

A day after Billy's primary birthday post on Instagram, Jimmy Kimmel followed it up with another touching note that expressed gratitude for his son's precious life, on Monday. "This boy is seven years old because of you," the show host wrote under a cute picture of a hoodie-clad Billy. Furthermore, his request for donations in the previous post met with an immense response from fans. Thus, Kimmel added, "Molly and I are overwhelmed by your generous donations to @childrensla and kind messages. Thank you for all the love. We wish you and your families good health and great friends."

On April 21, the 56-year-old host, who also executive produces Jimmy Kimmel Live!, curated a heartwarming post to mark his son’s birthday. “Billy turns 7 today and is doing great thanks to the doctors, nurses, therapists and staff at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai,” Kimmel noted in the caption. Billy was born with Tetralogy of Fallot with VSD and was treated with open-heart surgery at just three days old, per Entertainment Weekly. He shares his son with his wife Molly McNearney.

Moreover, the comedian shared that Billy wants his father’s friends to donate a small amount to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Cedars-Sinai which will aid “sick” kids who are unable to afford treatment. Thus, the caption added, “Billy is asking friends ‘to give $7 because I’m seven to help kids in the hospital.’ (he also wants a spy kit).” The ultimate goal for the father-son duo was to raise $100 and attached the link for the donations in Kimmel’s Instagram bio. As per ET Online, Kimmel raised $42,000 for the hospital within a day.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show teary-eyed amidst son’s health crisis

In 2017, Jimmy Kimmel made headlines after he broke down into tears while on air at Jimmy Kimmel Live! The comedian was dealing with a tumultuous time in his personal life as his son was diagnosed with congenital heart disease within hours after his birth.

Therefore, the father of four opened the marked episode with an emotional monologue stating that he and McNearney had welcomed their newborn son, William ‘Billy’ Kimmel but had undergone surgery owing to a heart defect. "Six days after open heart surgery, we got to bring him home, which was amazing," Kimmel updated then. He cheered up in the following minutes as he shared pictures of his recovering son and an adorable family picture.

