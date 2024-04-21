The connection between Tom Brady and Donald Trump has been a source of intrigue and controversy for years. Now, with Trump out of office and Tom Brady's playing career has come to an halt, it's an apt time to revisit their complicated relationship through the lens of past comments and reports.

Donald Trump's Boasts of Tom Brady's "Endorsement"

The saga came to a head in November 2016, just days before Trump was elected President. Speaking at a rally in New Hampshire, Trump boldly declared "Great guy, my friend Sir Tom Brady gave us the most endorsement of all time," referring to the star quarterback.

Trump also read aloud a letter he claimed was from Bill Belichick, Brady's coach with the New England Patriots, offering congratulations and support. "You have dealt with an unbelievable slanted and negative media and have come out beautifully," Trump said, reading from the purported Belichick letter.

Belichick was asked about the letter to Trump, who said it was not a political act:

"I've received a number of inquiries relative to a note that I wrote to Donald on Monday," Belichick told reporters. "Our friendship goes back many years. I think anybody that spends more than five minutes with me knows I'm not a political person. My comments are not politically motivated." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Tom Brady's Wife Denies Support for Trump

However, Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen appeared to dispute Trump's claims just days later. When an Instagram commenter asked if the couple had voted for Trump, Bundchen simply replied "NO!"

Brady's agent Don Yee also chimed in, stating "Tom does vote, but like many Americans, prefers to keep his preferences to himself."

When asked directly about Trump's boast, Brady side-stepped, saying "I never authorized him to use my name. I talked to Mr. Trump once after he won [the Republican primary]."

Early Friendship of Tom Brady and Donald Trump Raised Eyebrows

The rumors of a Trump-Brady connection had been swirling for years prior to the 2016 election cycle. In 2015, a "Make America Great Again" hat was spotted in Brady's locker, which he explained was a gift from Trump.

"He always gives me a call and different types of motivational speeches at different times," Brady said at the time of Trump. "So now that he's running for president, he sent me a hat, and he gave it to [Patriots owner Robert Kraft] a couple weeks ago. So it found its way to my locker."

Brady admitted to playing golf with Trump "17 or 18 years ago" when he was very young, gushing "I thought it was the coolest thing in the world."

Complicated and Murky Ties between Tom Brady and Donald Trump

In a 2022 Variety interview, Brady claimed he had not "talked to [Trump] in a lot of years" but still spoke fondly of their past friendship and interactions.

"This was 17 or 18 years ago," Brady reiterated. "I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world."

However, he also pushed back on the perception that they were extremely close. "I think [the press] just mischaracterized a lot," Brady said. "And my personality isn't ever one to insult anybody."

Tom Brady's Complex Legacy

"He obviously appeals to a lot of people, and he's a hell of a lot of fun to play golf with," Brady once said of Trump.

Yet he also noted their differences, stating "There are things that I agree with [Trump on]. There are things that I don't. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don't."

Advertisement

As Brady's historic NFL career came to an end in February of 2023, his legacy and relationship with the controversial former president has remained complex and murky. While denying overtly endorsing Trump, Brady has refused to fully separate himself from the former president either.

His comments indicate a level of respect and friendship with Trump in the past, even as he aimed to avoid being dragged into the divisive political arena.

ALSO READ: Why Tom Brady, Michael Jordan Comparison is Completely Baseless? Keyshawn Johnson Explains