‘Your Diaper Needs To Be Changed’: Jack Antonoff Mocks Kanye West During Jimmy Kimmel Live

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Tuesday night (April 16), Bleachers frontman and producer Jack Antonoff participated in a spoof therapy session and criticized Kanye West, stating that the rapper’s diaper needs changing.

The segment followed host Kimmel’s question to Antonoff about his tendency to collaborate with female artists such as Taylor Swift, Lorde, St. Vincent, and Florence + The Machine.

Antonoff joked about the sensitivity he observes among men and individuals in the music industry, drawing a comparison to Kanye West's actions.

“The amount of sensitivity—it’s like watching Kanye. And Jimmy, you might appreciate this since I know you have your own approach to the right and how you handle them."

He continued, “You’re more aligned with my perspective on these matters than others. I prefer not to confront people aggressively. That’s what they expect - this oversensitive behavior." “If I saw Kanye, I would jokingly tell him, ‘Your diaper needs changing, it’s a big issue’,” added Antonoff.

Antonoff also teased that Kimmel employs a similar comedic technique when discussing Donald Trump. While Antonoff finds Kanye's behavior offensive, especially his anti-Semitic remarks, he chooses to address it humorously rather than taking offense. In February, he made similar jokes about Kanye, such as suggesting a diaper change during an interview with the LA Times.

More about Jack Antonoff's music

On the work front, Antonoff made a surprise appearance during Lana Del Rey’s headline set at Coachella 2024 last weekend and played piano while a hologram of Del Rey performed Hope is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have—But I Have It.

As reported by Billboard, the Coachella Music Valley Festival kicked off over the weekend in Indio, Calif., with some of the biggest acts in music hitting the stage in the desert. Despite a lackluster lead up to the festival—as evidenced by lower ticket sales, taking a whole month for tickets to sell out, and a 14–17% dip in sales this year—other creators who were seen performing at the event were Doja Cat, Billi Eilish, A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage, among many others. .

Jack Antonoff is reportedly a part of Taylor Swift's new album

Jack has reportedly reunited with Taylor Swift on her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, which has been dropped today, April 19. However, Antonoff abruptly cut an interview short last month when asked about the project. This upcoming album marks a bold new chapter for Swift, as she is draped in a moody black-and-white aesthetic that whispers of poets, inkwells, and late-night musings.

TTPD comprises 16 tracks, including four bonus tracks. Each edition of The Tortured Poets Department is named after one of these bonus songs: The Manuscript, The Bolter, The Albatross, and The Black Dog. Furthermore, one of the tracks from the album also features rapper Post Malone. The album is now available to stream on Amazon Music, Spotify and other streaming platforms.

