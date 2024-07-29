'Don’t KNEE’D Those Crutches': Nina Dobrev Shares Video Documenting Her Road To Recovery Months After Bike Accident

Nina Dobrev is as brave in real life as she is seen on screen. The Vampire Diaries fame is slowly progressing and coming out of her serious pain and injury following a dangerous bike accident.

Meanwhile, she has even shared her health update on social media. Let’s get to learn what she has to say to her followers, who are still praying for her speedy recovery.

Nina Dobrev post dirt bike accident

It became big news and a topic of worry after Nina Dobrev met with a horrific accident while riding a dirt bike. However, the actress is brave enough to have made it through progressively and bold enough to fight the pain. Sharing her journey into a new passage of life, the XXX: Return of Xander Cage actress took to social media.

Filling her fans with joy once again, Nina Dobrev shared a caption filled with puns. She wrote, "Glad, I don’t KNEE’D those crutches anymore.”

She further wrote, “They finally got me Christopher WALKen.” The actress went on to detail how her journey from the point of accident to her current situation has been.

With the detailed caption, the Bricklayer star also has a video of herself, where she is seen making incredible progress, exercising, and more.

Dobrev’s followers can even hear her voice when she states that today she marks three months as the first and last time on a dirt bike. The actress is further heard detailing the accident and how she ended up in a hospital.

The Love Hard actress then said that after the accident, she found out that her ACL had been torn off and that she even had a fracture.

Nina Dobrev then told her fans why she had made and shared the social media video, stating that it was for the people who had been asking her about her progress.

She uploaded the video to show the victims of an accident that “there’s a light at the end of the tunnel if you stick to it.” However, Dobrev also stated that the video is for all those people who are facing the same challenges in life or are facing medical issues after a threatening accident.

Video showcases Nina Dobrev's recovery progress: Watch

After the brutal accident that the Let’s Be Cops actress had in May, a lot of her followers have been asking her for an update on her recovery. To showcase this through a small clip, Nina Dobrev shared a well-documented video of herself making advancements.

In the clip shared on her Instagram, we can see that the actress is now able to slowly walk by herself without any crutches or support. She is also seen riding the bike again, happily.

In some moments, as seen in the video, we can even watch her exercising while in extreme pain as the doctors draw blood out of her knee.

Nina Dobrev is known for her fabulous performances in acclaimed movies such as The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Flatliners, and more. She has experience working with big names, including Vin Diesel, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, and many others.

