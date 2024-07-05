Why Did Nina Dobrev Leave The Vampire Diaries Season 6? Explored

In 2015, Nina Dobrev left The CW's sixth season of The Vampire Diaries, a popular supernatural series, after her character, Elena Gilbert, lost her parents in a car crash. The adaptation continued for two more seasons without Dobrev, raising concerns about the continuity of the show with the rest of the ensemble cast.

The Vampire Diaries featured vampire brothers Damon and Stefan Salvatore, played by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley. The show's main character, Elena, finds herself in a love triangle with the brothers, who protect her from supernatural forces. As the show expanded, the ensemble cast became indispensable to the larger story. However, Nina Dobrev's departure caused a major shake-up, as the show moved on without its central figure, indicating her readiness to move on.

How long was Nina Dobrev on The Vampire Diaries?

Nina Dobrev, known for her roles in Degrassi: The Next Generation and Degrassi Goes Hollywood, joined The Vampire Diaries after her stint on The CW series. The show was initially a low-profile vampire romance drama, but over Dobrev's six seasons, it gained popularity and became a complex and involved mythology. Despite being dismissed as a broadcast network True Blood or attempting to turn Twilight into a TV series, The Vampire Diaries remained a popular show in the early 2000s pop culture.

The Vampire Diaries found a creative way to write off Elena while keeping the door open for Nina Dobrev's possible return. In the Season 6 finale, antagonist Kai Parker placed a sleeping spell on Elena that linked her to her best friend Bonnie. Therefore, as long as Bonnie was alive, Elena remained in a deep sleep, akin to temporary death. Elena willingly went into that state to ensure her best friend would enjoy a long life. Damon and Stefan were made even more central after Dobrev left.

The decision to leave the series shocked fans, but Dobrev maintained it was always her intention to leave after Season 6. "That was the plan from the get-go," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2017. She wanted to pursue other roles and, as she put it, stop playing a teenager.

She added, "If anything, the fact that [leaving] terrified me drove me even more. I needed to feel that fear of 'Oh, my God, what if I never get a job again?' That just made me want to work five times as hard to make sure that didn't happen."

Dobrev's departure from The Vampire Diaries had a positive impact on the series. The writers emphasized Elena as the key character and motivation for other characters, such as Damon, Stefan, Bonnie, and Caroline. Elena's absence allowed other characters to have their own stories and receive attention.

The brotherly bond between Damon and Stefan became a mainstay, Caroline's pregnancy and Stefan's romance took center stage, and Bonnie had meaningful relationships with Damon and Enzo. Elena's departure allowed The Vampire Diaries to grow into its own.

Dobrev's absence from The Vampire Diaries loomed over the show's final seasons, but she returned in 2017 for the series finale. Fans expected a return, and Dobrev's guest role was fully utilized in the final episode, "I Was Feeling Epic," featuring a cameo by Elena's vampire doppelgänger Katherine Pierce. Elena and Katherine's returns were skillfully executed in the finale.

Much of the episode focused on the characters attempting to break the sleeping curse and visiting Elena in her trapped state between life and death. At the same time, they also tried to save Mystic Falls from the machinations of Katerina, who was the newly minted Queen of Hell. Katherine was intent on burning the town down once and for all, and the Bennetts had to work overtime to ensure that didn't happen.

Dobrev's first appearance in the blue dress was emotional, until Damon and Stefan realized she was actually Katherine. Bonnie broke Elena's curse, but the show didn't explain how. After being freed by Bonnie, Elena had a heartfelt reunion with Damon, friends, and fans who missed her. The show depicted her living a happy life with Damon, both now human.

Nina Dobrev's farewell to The Vampire Diaries

In an April 2015 Instagram post, Nina Dobrev announced her departure from The Vampire Diaries, featuring a gold polaroid of her in an embrace with TV creator Julie Plec. The picture was likely from a farewell party she attended with the cast and crew in Lake Lanier, Georgia. Dobrev recounted her journey to LA to audition for the Twilight TV show, and expressed gratitude to TVD fans, particularly her ode to Elena.

After leaving The Vampire Diaries in 2015, Dobrev continued her acting career with roles in films like Flatliners, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Dog Days, Run This Town, Love Hard, and The Out-Laws. She also starred in and executive produced the comedy Sick Girl, Reunion, and The Bricklayer. Her most notable TV role was in the canceled CBS sitcom Fam, and she appeared in Drake's 2018 video for I'm Upset.

Dobrev continues to appear on television, primarily as an animation voiceover and single episode presenter. She has also ventured into behind-the-scenes work, serving as an executive producer for projects like The League, a documentary about early Black MLB players. Despite this, fans still remember her role as Elena on The Vampire Diaries.

