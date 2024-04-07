‘Don't Think It's A Bad Idea': Danny DeVito Reveals If He Would Reprise Batman Villain Role With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Danny DeVito, the iconic actor known for his roles in various films, has recently expressed his interest in reprising his Batman villain role alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in a potential new movie. In a conversation with PEOPLE at a cocktail reception celebrating the launch of Hulu on Disney+ on April 5, DeVito shared his enthusiasm for working with Schwarzenegger again and teased the possibility of returning to the world of Gotham City superheroes.

Danny DeVito expresses excitement to reunite with Arnold Schwarzenegger

During the event, DeVito expressed how much he enjoyed presenting at the 2024 Oscars alongside Schwarzenegger in a cocktail reception to celebrate the official launch of Hulu on Disney+, hinting at their plans to collaborate once more. The chemistry between the two actors, who famously starred together in the 1998 movie Twins, seemed palpable as DeVito shared his eagerness to work together again.

Reflecting on the idea of revisiting their iconic roles from the Batman franchise, DeVito expressed optimism, suggesting that reprising their respective parts wouldn't be a bad idea. DeVito shared, as retrieved via PEOPLE , “Oh, I don't know. I don't think it's a bad idea because you got Keaton, you got [Schwarzenegger], you got DeVito. We could do those same parts. Yeah, why not?”

When asked about the possibility of a reunion onscreen, DeVito humorously deflected the question, playfully urging the interviewer to relay the message to key figures in the industry. “Go tell [co-chair and CEO of Warner Bros] Pam Abdi to do that. And [MGM chairman] Mike DeLuca,” he added.

Danny DeVito shared his differences with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Aside from discussing potential future projects, DeVito shared amusing anecdotes about his friendship with Schwarzenegger. Despite their differing lifestyles, DeVito revealed two key differences between himself and his friend: their exercise routines and dietary habits.

DeVito expressed, “I don't work out like him, so he wants me to pump a little bit. And he likes dessert and I am trying to stay away from dessert. He eats dessert, but he works out all the time so he's always in great shape."

Meanwhile, despite their different approaches to health and wellness, DeVito and Schwarzenegger's friendship remains strong, grounded in their shared experiences and mutual admiration. Their chemistry and camaraderie, both on and off-screen, suggest that any future collaboration between the two would surely deliver an impactful performance to the fans.

