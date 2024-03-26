What Happened During Arnold Schwarzenegger's 3rd Open-Heart Surgery in 2019?

The 76-year-old Terminator actor, who had three open heart surgeries prior, disclosed on his podcast, Arnold's Pump Club, that he had a pacemaker put last week due to a congenital cardiac condition. "I had surgery on Monday to turn myself into a little more of a machine. In the Monday-released show, he told the audience he had a pacemaker. "I must admit, speaking to all of you about this goes against a lot of my Austrian upbringing, where discussing health issues was never discussed."

Schwarzenegger opens up about his 3rd Open Heart Surgery

In a recent YouTube video, Schwarzenegger stated that the surgery happened a few years ago, right before he began filming Terminator: Dark Fate (which will be released in 2019). After the procedure, Schwarzenegger recalled seeing his doctor and being informed that the operation had not gone as expected. The actor claimed that although his physicians "made a mistake and poked through the heart wall," the replacement of a heart valve was meant to be a relatively non-invasive surgery.

Because of the severe "internal bleeding" produced by that puncture, Schwarzenegger's doctors had to operate immediately to preserve his life. The actor remembered his cynical response, saying, "Well, great, this is really great news. That is to say, Jesus, In any case, the fundamental truth is that time cannot be turned back. That didn't work out." He said, "A calamity erupted around me. The question now is, 'How do I get out of it?' You need to change course, gather yourself, and change course."

Afterward, Schwarzenegger talked about his recovery and even showed some video of himself regaining his strength and moving around the hospital. Schwarzenegger's physicians were particularly adamant about him exercising his lungs because of the risk posed by a potential pneumonia infection.

Thus, there were significant consequences if his health declined. But there were further worries.

After leaving the hospital three months later, Schwarzenegger said to resume training as soon as possible, "I wanted to get going with the exercise and get out of there as quickly as possible. I needed to be in good physical shape in order to do the combat scenes and be able to sprint and lift objects. We succeeded due to my optimistic outlook, knowledge of my particular route, and network of support. We cannot accomplish any of this on our own."

He continued, showing recordings of how his friends inspired him to get up and stroll the hospital's hallways every day. "I even called my buddies in, and I said, you guys have to fire me up," he said. "I may have appeared foolish, stumbling through the corridors, but the main reason I was moving was the doctors' advice to strengthen your lungs since a case of pneumonia can be fatal," Schwarzenegger remarked.

Schwarzenegger is keen on supporting people with similar health issues

"Life with a genetic cardiac condition is like that. However, you won't hear me grumbling," he remarked. "The bicuspid valves of my mother and her mother killed them. I'm still here thanks to advancements in medicine and my strict adherence to seeing and hearing from my doctors. My mother rejected the procedure to replace the valve. However, at the time, open-heart was the only choice. These days, non-invasive valve replacement methods allow you to return home the same day."

The former California governor went on, saying, "Everything about health care was kept to oneself. However, I've received many letters and messages from people who, like me, were born with bicuspid aortic valves, informing me that discussing my valve replacement procedures has given them the confidence and hope to handle their own." He continued, saying, "Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with surgery." His physicians had told him he needed a pacemaker because "some scar tissue from my previous surgery had made my heartbeat irregular."

Only a few weeks have passed since his close friend Danny DeVito revealed to The Post that they are co-producing a new film. Schwarzenegger and DeVito, 79, reconnected on stage at the Oscars on March 10 before his surgery. DeVito told The Post, "We've talked to [a Warner Bros. exec] about a movie for Arnold and me. So, we're considering it and are currently in the process of. It might have nothing to do with Twins. Alternatively, it can be connected to other items we've done. Junior or Batman."

Schwarzenegger starred in the action-comedy TV series FUBAR earlier this year. The three-part documentary Arnold also explored his life and career as a bodybuilder, movie star, and governor of California. In the movie, Schwarzenegger notably addressed groping allegations and expressed regret for his behavior.

