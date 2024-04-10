Schnelly Is Getting Some Cardio': Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Clip Of Tuesday Morning Walk With Pet Pig

The well-known actor and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is recently seen enjoying walks with his adorable pet pig. “Nothing like a Tuesday morning walk with my Schnelly!” The 76-year-old Terminator actor shared a video of himself strolling with a family member on Instagram on April 9 along with a statement.

“Join me in my challenge - sign up for the newsletter, and shoot for raising your daily step average by 1,000 steps,” his caption ended. The video showed the pig closely following Schwarzenegger and oinking all the way.

One user commented, “Looks like Schnelly is getting some cardio in!! @schwarzenegger.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Pig Schnelly: A Loyal Companion During Health Challenges

Given that the pig was said to be quick on its feet, the former California governor's revelation in April 2023 that he had bought Schnelly made sense—Schnell is German for "fast."

Schnelly does a great job keeping up with Schwarzenegger as he continues to heal from three open heart surgeries and the implantation of a pacemaker. He discussed his experience in an Arnold's Pump Club podcast episode from last month.

“Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker,” he updated his followers on March 18 about the treatment and assured them that he was “doing great.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Road to Recovery

"I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda. Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery,” Schwarzenegger further added.

The Predator actor also thanked his “whole team at the Cleveland Clinic” for the “amazing care” they provided.

Arnold Schwarzenegger had two aortic and pulmonary valve surgeries in 1997. The two were switched around in 2018 and 2020. The actor revealed that he was told to monitor his abnormal heartbeat owing to scar tissue from a prior surgery.

He described one of his past operations as "a disaster" in a YouTube video in September 2023. The former action hero discussed his recovery process, claiming that every step is important.

Initially, he just needed to get out of bed and go ten feet, but he soon began touring the hospital's nurses' station and even going for longer walks. He cherishes the times he spends walking with Schnelly now that he is back home. Schwarzenegger recalls fondly how his co-star George Clooney from Batman and Robin piqued his interest in pigs while the film was being marketed in 2014.

"I always liked that he was into pigs; he has this little pig that he takes everywhere," Schwarzenegger said, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

"So I bought a pig right after that. Only thing is, I must've bought the wrong one because, in no time, it was 300 pounds and I could barely lift the son of a gun,” the actor further added.

ALSO READ: 'I Will Be Ready To Film': Arnold Schwarzenegger Drops Photo Wearing Pacemaker; Says Health Situation Won't Affect FUBAR Season 2 Filming