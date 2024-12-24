Don’t Worry Darling Drama Explained Amid Similar Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Harassment Controversy

Don't Worry Darling was a mesmerizing thriller drama that starred Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. While the movie was being produced by Olivia Wilde, its development was gripped by controversy, including Pugh not promoting the project due to the drama.

As per a report by Page Six, Florence Pugh was upset over Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles, which developed during the filming. Additionally, the actress was reportedly uncomfortable working with Shia LaBeouf during the early days of production.

The Transformers actor was originally cast to star opposite Pugh in the movie.

However, as per a report by Variety, Olivia Wilde mentioned that she had fired Shia LaBeouf. Calling herself “an admirer of his work,” the Rush actress stated that she did not believe in his process, adding that it required “combative energy.”

Olivia Wilde further explained that, as a producer, she believed “creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work,” adding that her responsibility toward the production was to protect the cast.

However, when her story was published, LaBeouf claimed Wilde’s statements were false. “Firing me never took place, Olivia,” the Fury actor wrote in an email to Variety.

He even shared a video with the outlet in which Wilde could be seen driving and recording a message for LaBeouf.

In the video message from August 2020, the Tron: Legacy actress was heard saying that she was not ready to give up on Shia LaBeouf, also stating that she was heartbroken and looking forward to working things out.

“You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me,” the Year One actress mentioned.

A similar case recently came to light as Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

The actress, however, found support from America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel.

