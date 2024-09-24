'Doubling Down': Elle King Announces Second Pregnancy With Daniel Tooker; Reveals Baby's Gender

Elle King, a Grammy-nominated singer, has revealed that she is expecting her second child with partner Daniel Tooker. The couple announced the good news on Monday, September 23, via an Instagram Reel, announcing that they are expecting another child. The announcement comes as a new chapter for the couple, who have a three-year-old son, Lucky Levi.

King and Tooker marked the occasion with a beautiful gender reveal in which they stood with their son and released blue confetti to represent the baby's gender. The caption on her Instagram photo said, "Doubling down."

Elle King, renowned for hits like Ex's & Oh's and Drunk (and I Don't Want to Go Home, showed off her family's excitement in an Instagram video. The couple stood with their son Lucky Levi, ecstatic to learn they would be having another baby boy.

King's fans and followers flooded the post with congratulations, sharing this happy moment with the singer and her family. The gender reveal was a wonderful family affair, and King's excitement was palpable as she and her loved ones enjoyed the moment.

Elle King's relationship with Daniel Tooker has seen its fair share of ups and downs. King met Tooker, a tattoo artist, in 2019 when she went to his shop for new ink. They hit it off, and by October 2020, they were engaged. Their kid Lucky was born in September 2021, and the couple appeared to be leading a happy life together.

However, in April 2023, King all but confirmed their split when she appeared at the Stagecoach music festival wearing a garment with the word "single" emblazoned on the back. Fans questioned on the status of her relationship with Tooker, but in a recent interview with PEOPLE, King revealed that the two had reconciled.

"We're back together," King stated, saying that the couple needed to work on their relationship and grow as individuals. "I don’t know. I’ll try anything twice," she said. The reunification was not just for their own benefit, but also for that of their son Lucky.

Elle King has been open about how her son helped her and Tooker reconcile. During the conversation, King stated how essential it was for their family to be whole. "He’s definitely brought me and his dad back together just because, what are we doing?" King stated. She said they have everything that they have ever wanted right here.

She went on to explain how they both put aside their disagreements for the benefit of their son and family. King said that it's worth a try and this is worth a clean slate. This is completely worth the effort and her family deserves all of her attention and effort.

The couple is committed to making their relationship work, and their new addition represents a fresh start. With their second child on the way, King and Tooker are excited to continue their family journey together.

