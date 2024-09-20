‘Take The F---ing High Road’: Elle King Opens Up About Her Infamous Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute Performance

Elle King created headlines after delivering a drunken performance at the Grand Ole Opry while paying tribute to the Country legend Dolly Parton in January this year. However, the Grammy-nominated singer is ready to take the “high road” — also the title of her new single released on September 20 — and move on.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Exes and the O’s hitmaker revealed how she overcame a challenging time in her life and career. “Since last year, if anything was going wrong or something pissed me off, my manager would say, 'High Road 2024,'” she recalled. And that became their life’s theme “Like, 'Take the f---ing high road, bitch. Be the person that you would hope that you could be through any situation,'" she added.

Elle first started writing lyrics to her new single High Road while in the shower and later finalized with friend and bassist Paul DiVincenzo. Although the single was recently released, they’ve already been performing the song on live shows. But that’s how Elle and her crew rolls! It’s not the first time for them to perform an unreleased song. "We do this all the time: I'll write a song and then we'll play it on tour, and most of the time, it doesn't make the record," she said.

Advertisement

While promoting her new song, the pop-star is also working on her forthcoming album follow-up to 2023's Come Get Your Wife, Elle teased that the songs in the new album have the classic Country feel, something she grew up listening to.

She’s also took the album as an opportunity to play homage to everything she loves about Country music. Lastly, she described the album as a funny storytelling with “realness” to it, meant to make listeners laugh or feel something profound.

The Jersey Giant singer also named a 70s Country artist whose music has been “impactful and influential” on her creative journey and that persona is Willie Nelson. “We've been lucky enough to get to open for Willie Nelson a couple of times, and I've gotten to sing with him,” she added.