Julianne Hough Opens Up About Healing After Seeing Ex-Husband Brooks Laich with New Girlfriend At Wedding: 'I'm Just Beginning...'

Julianne Hough found it interesting when she met up with her ex-husband Brooks Laich and his current girlfriend Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir as they were all invited to a wedding together.

As per People, in one of the sections of The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast which is yet to air, Hough revealed that she once attended a wedding where her ex-husband, a professional, NHL player, and his girlfriend were guests at the same event. Hough claimed it was a wonderful experience that added value to her life.

The Dancing With the Stars alum noted that she is done searching for ideal expectations. She elaborated that she wants to build a life she is meant to live, although she is aware that it won’t always be perfect.

Hough said, "I now feel like I'm just beginning with so much wisdom, with so much insight, with so much compassion and so much empathy and understanding of like what's possible, and having the extreme of like, 'Will this ever end?' to 'Oh my gosh, like, I get to, like, literally, design and create the life of my dreams', and know that every decision I'm going to make is going to be from here and that, like, you know, it still doesn't mean it's going to be this perfect life."

Hough also stressed that life is lived in fullness with beauty and human connection. All the colors of that journey are vital, including those that are associated with happiness and those with sadness.

Hough began her romantic relationship with Brooks Laich in 2013 and held their wedding in Idaho in July 2017. Friends, family, and fans witnessed the couple's short-lived reunion in the coming years with Hough and Laich appearing to be as happy and in love as ever. As per the aforementioned portal, this relationship was short-lived, however, and the couple announced their separation in May 2020.

In November 2020, Hough filed divorce papers in court, and by summer 2022 the divorce decree and other related papers were issued. Having divorced Hough, Laich commenced a romantic relationship with CrossFit specialist, Katrín Davíðsdóttir in August 2021.

The last part of the interview of Julianne Hough with Jamie Kern Lima on The Jamie Kern Lima Show will be aired on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

