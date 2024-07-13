Dune Prophecy: HBO Shares First Official Look Of Emily Watson As Valya Harkonnen

Dune: Prophecy just gave its eager followers a big update. After coming up with a grand teaser earlier this year, now HBO Max has unveiled an official look at Emily Watson's Valya Harkonnen.

The aforementioned project is a series set 10,000 years before the events that take place in the film's storyline while also being the one that talks about the legendary sisterhood.

Emily Watson’s look as Valya Harkonnen revealed

Since the time Dune movies have been released, they have created a buzz all over the industry. The fans have been bewildered by its mesmerizing tales and the action that both the entries have carried.

Having its followers amazed, the streamer took to Twitter and gave a first-ever official look at Emily Watson’s character, Valya Harkonnen. The acclaimed actor will be seen as the head of the Sisterhood, which eventually evolves into the Bene Gesserit, as seen in the Timothee Chalamet starring films.

The Chernobyl actress is one of the co-leads in the prequel series who will star opposite Olivia Williams.

In the highly anticipated series, Tula Harkonnen, who happens to be Valya’s sister will be portrayed by Williams. Dune: Prophecy will even have some other great actors such as Jodhi May, who will be seen playing the role of Empress Nataly, the new wife of Emperor Javicco Corrino.

Talking of Corrino, this character will be portrayed by another applauded actor Mark Strong. We will even see Shalom Brune-Franklin in the sci-fi series, who will be playing the role of Mikaela, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez, Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline, and Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen.

The character of Lila will be played by Chloe Lea, while Travis Fimmel will be seen as Desmond Hart.

The streamer HBO Max shared the picture of Watson, with a caption that read, “An official look at the rise of the Sisterhood is here,” while also sharing the tentative release, which is at present said to be this year’s fall.

About Dune: Prophecy

The soon-to-be-released series, Dune: Prophecy has been inspired by the novel called Sisterhood of Dune, which has been co-written by Brain Herbert as well as Kevin J Anderson.

As per reports, the first season of the prequel series will have six episodes and will be produced by Legendary Television. Anna Foerster will reportedly be one of the directors working on its episodes.

Previously, in the month of May, a teaser had been launched that gave the fans of the Dune universe a taste of Bene Gesserit’s initial years.

