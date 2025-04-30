Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit and wife Sheena Bajaj announce pregnancy with adorable video: ‘Pray my journey…’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit and his wife, Sheena Bajaj, have special news for their fans! The couple are now expecting their first child in 2025, and they have shared this big news with their fans on social media. Along with making this announcement, Rohit and Sheena also dropped a beautiful video of their maternity shoot, where both the parents-to-be are beaming with joy. Friends and fans quickly showered love and blessings on the couple.

Taking to their social media accounts, Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj uploaded a video of their maternity shoot and announced their pregnancy. In this clip, Sheena and Rohit are seen twinning in pink outfits. While Rohit is sporting a pink blazer set, Sheena looks beautiful in a gorgeous pink gown. The couple are all smiles here.

As the clip starts, a board is visible which reads, 'We have big news.' Later, Rohit Purohit shows another board which reads, "We're expecting 2025 to be a great year." And then Rohit and Sheena hold a slate where 'Mommy & Daddy' is written.

Watch Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj's pregnancy announcement video here-

Sharing this clip, the actor wrote, "NEED UR PRAYER ,BLESSINGS. PLS BLESS US THATS ALL WE NEED, PRAYING TO GOD FOR A STRENGTH AND COURAGE TO FACE THE MOTHERHOOD CHAPTER OF MY LIFE PLS PRAY MY JOUNEY SAILS SMOOTH. SHARING THE BIGGEST NEWS WITH MY MY FANS IN THE INITIAL MONTHS OF MY PREGNANCY."

After Rohit and Sheena uploaded this video, fans and friends quickly flooded the comment section and congratulated the couple on this special news. Pankhuri Awasthy Rode commented, "Congratulations guys! lots of love to you both!" Anita Raj wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BEAUTIFUL COUPLE .GURUJI ALWAYS BLESS YOU ALL IN ABUNDANCE. SOOOO HAPPY" and so on the comments continued.

Speaking about their love life, Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj dated for 6 years before they got married on January 22, 2019. Now, after 6 years, the couple have announced their pregnancy.

On the professional front, Rohit Purohit is currently seen playing the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Samridhii Shukla. Meanwhile, Sheena Bajaj was last seen in Vanshaj.

