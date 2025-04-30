Jeremy Renner Recalls Talking to ‘Imaginary’ Jamie Foxx After Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident; Find Out What Happened

Jeremy Renner is sharing deeply personal and surreal details from his recovery journey following the snowplow accident that nearly took his life. In his new memoir My Next Breath, released on April 29, the actor reveals that while under heavy medication, he hallucinated entire conversations with fellow actor Jamie Foxx — even imagining the two went snowmobiling together.

Advertisement

In a candid excerpt from the memoir, Renner, 54, reflects on the intense effects of his post-accident painkillers, describing how a mix of opioids and benzodiazepines left him talking to curtains — and more vividly, to an illusion of Jamie Foxx. “Jamie Foxx was in my room quite a bit (he wasn’t),” Renner wrote. “We talked about this and that… we went snowmobiling together (we didn’t — there’s no snow in Southern California).”

Renner humorously acknowledged the absurdity of the visions but noted their emotional impact, especially considering Foxx’s own medical scare — a brain bleed resulting in a stroke — later that same year. At one point, Renner even hoped he had been “there for” Foxx in some cosmic way.

The hallucinations began during his time at home recovering from the 14,000-pound snowplow accident that left him hospitalized on New Year’s Day 2023. After switching from IV medications to pills, his vivid visions began, with his family watching on, half-concerned, half-accustomed. “My mom or Kym would hear me chattering away and think, ‘Jeremy’s just tripping right now,’” he recalled.

Advertisement

Eventually, the actor made the difficult decision to quit pain medication cold turkey — against medical advice — in an effort to reclaim normalcy. The process, he says, was grueling. “For about 36 hours I was crying and shivering, uncontrollable tears,” he wrote. “Doing everything I could to just calm down.” Occasionally, he would take a small dose to ease the transition, but insists things improved once he crossed the withdrawal threshold.

Renner’s honest and often humorous recounting of his recovery is as inspiring as it is revealing. From imagining Foxx’s presence to overcoming physical and emotional pain without medication, his journey shows a raw determination to heal — not just physically, but mentally. My Next Breath doesn’t just chronicle survival; it celebrates resilience, absurdity, and the strange, sometimes comforting illusions that carry us through the darkest moments.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Renner to Reprise His Role as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Following Paramount Renewal; Details Inside