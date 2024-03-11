Oscars 2024: Britain's Holocaust Drama The Zone Of Interest Wins Academy Award For Best International Film

If you were awaiting the results of the 96th Academy Awards and were especially eager to know which film won in the international category, in that case, the result is out, and it is The Zone of Interest.

The holocaust movie, which depicts the lives of a Nazi family, has won the Oscars in the best international film category.

The Zone of Interest won the Oscars 2024

The movie, which portrays a harrowing reality from the World War II era, has been depicted perfectly by the movie’s director, Jonathan Glazer. The Zone of Interest shows the daily, ongoing lives of a Nazi family that lives just on the other side of Auschwitz.

A beautiful list of nominations was shown right before the results were announced. While revealing the name, Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny were the ones on stage to present the award for the Best International Film category winner.

While the Fighting With My Family actor seemed happy upon opening the envelope, the name was announced by the Me Porto Bonito singer.

The director of the German-language movie, Glazer, and the producer, James Wilson, took to the stage to accept the award. The win marks it as the first movie from Britain to have been awarded the prize.

Jonathan Glazer while accepting the award for The Zone of Interest

While accepting the Oscars award, the Under the Skin director stated, “All our choices are made to reflect and confront us in the present. Not to say, ‘Look what they did then,’ rather ‘Look what we do now.’ Our film shows where dehumanisation leads at its worst.”

His speech is being appreciated by a lot of people, as the Jewish director continued, “Right now we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people, whether the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack in Gaza.”

Glazer, who made people hear him give the speech, showed a strong yet happy face.

Sandra Huller, who has been nominated for best actress for her role in the movie Anatomy of a Fall, plays the character of Hedwig, the wife of Christian Friedel’s Rudolf Hss.

Together, along with their children, they are shown to live in a home adjacent to the gas chamber of Auschwitz’s death camp.

The husband spends his working hours at the camp, sending the Jewish people to the gas chamber as they get out of the train. The family then welcomes him home and further plans trips to celebrate his birthday and eat, all while the ongoing holocaust.

The movie is the adapted screenplay from the Martin Amis novel of the same name; however, it portrays a chilling tale of the real-life commandant.

The Zone of Interest has been nominated for five Academy Awards in total, including Best Picture, Best Director, Sound, and Adapted Screenplay.

