The Rock reacts to John Cena’s half-naked appearance at Oscars 2024; Here’s What He Said

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson met his Hollywood counterpart and WWE mate, John Cena, backstage at the 96th Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. However, Cena wasn’t in his regular formal dress but was draped in a toga. That was to execute his half-naked act on the stage while presenting the Best Costume award for the night.

John Cena’s act garnered huge applause from the fans, and it spread like wildfire on the internet. And now, The Rock has himself spoken out about his interaction with Cena the previous day.

On Monday night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel told The Rock that he missed out on a chance to attack Cena. The Rock replied, “Right, a half-naked John Cena isn’t the guy who I want to attack [laughs].”

When Kimmel asked him if he would attack Cena if he was “fully naked?" To this, The Rock replied, “I need him fully naked before I attack him. That was his joke, by the way.”

Fans on social media also applauded The Rock’s handshake with Cena and termed the Oscars an event dominated by WWE superstars.

Will Cena be there at WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania 40 is less than a month away, and The Rock is already lined up for a Tag Team match with Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. And not just this, The Great One is also expected to compete in WWE’s pay-per-view event, Crown Jewel, in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Reports are that The Rock might also face Cody Rhodes at Summer Slam. But it hasn’t been made official yet. Speculations are up for John Cena because the 16-time WWE Champion has been away from the ring for quite some time.

The last time Cena competed in WWE was in a match against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel, and after losing that bout, Cena hasn’t been seen around in WWE. Since WrestleMania 40 is coming up, Cena, one of the biggest superstars in WWE, is expected to be present for the event.

Cena is not currently involved in any storyline, and his appearance might be for a short while. However, the 46-year-old former WWE Champion has given hints of his return to WWE for one last time and winning the WWE Championship for the 17th time, beating Ric Flair’s record.

ALSO READ: The Rock and John Cena Accused of Selling Their Souls by Former WWE Star