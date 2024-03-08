Is WWE Planning The Rock vs Roman Reigns Match In Saudi Arabia? Find Out

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson might be headed to Saudi Arabia for another match, against Roman Reigns at WWE's pay-per-view event Crown Jewel, just a month after WrestleMania 40. While the company hasn't officially confirmed this, a credible source within the wrestling industry has shared the news.

According to journalist Dave Meltzer, WWE has several plans for 'The Great One' following WrestleMania, and it's certain that WrestleMania 40 won't be his last match. Speaking on his show, Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that since The Rock brings significant money to the table, WWE intends to maximize his value.

"When asking if Rock will be working that show, we're told there are a lot of variables in play and a variety of factors, but obviously, the company would like it if he would. While nothing is set in stone, the belief as of right now is that Mania won't be his only match in 2024, and there is definitely a push to get him to work at least one Saudi Arabia event this year," Meltzer said.

Who was initially planned for the role?

According to Meltzer, The Rock wasn't WWE's first choice for the pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia; instead, it was 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes who was expected to square off against Roman Reigns.

"When there was an attempt by some to get Rock to move to a later date with Reigns and keep Cody Rhodes in the spot (while Nick Khan and Ari Emanuel had made the deal, there were people who felt that since the spot was promised to Rhodes last year and they'd been building it, have it be Rhodes at Mania and Reigns-Rock in Saudi with the idea of garnering more money, this would have been that date," Meltzer said.

The Rock was brought into this game for two main reasons. First, his match against Reigns would generate substantial revenue for WWE. Second, the highly anticipated match between The Rock and Roman Reigns would finally come to fruition. It's like killing two birds with one stone.

How does the match happen?

The Rock is currently in his heel persona in WWE, cutting intense promos that remind fans of his style from the 'Attitude Era'. Despite teaming up with Reigns before WrestleMania 40 and even acknowledging him as 'The Tribal Chief', it is widely anticipated that The Great One might turn against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, setting the stage for their bout at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Initially, the company's plan was to book The Rock and Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40. However, the severe negative reaction from fans forced the company to change course.

Cody Rhodes was once again brought into the spotlight against Reigns, and The Rock was made to turn heel by getting into a scuffle with Cody Rhodes. At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes is highly expected to end Roman Reigns' run of 1000-plus days as WWE Universal Champion and claim the title.

