Elizabeth Olsen's His Three Daughters Trailer: Estranged Siblings Reunite To Look After Their Ailing Father

Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne, and Carrie Coon play estranged siblings! The intense story of His Three Daughters intricately explores the dynamics of father-daughter and siblings amidst trying times. The sisters, who lived separate and different lives, take turns caring for their dying father, which brings buried emotions to the surface.

His Three Daughters trailer

The aesthetically shot trailer gives a glimpse into the sisters’ journey from being at odds to finding solace in each other. Despite being completely different, the siblings improve their bond over shared grief. “You will need each other. It’s good that there are three of you,” a voiceover says in the trailer.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “This tense, touching, and funny portrait of family dynamics follows three estranged sisters as they converge in a New York apartment to care for their ailing father and try to mend their own broken relationship with one another.”

Written and directed by Azazel Jacobs, the film features Lyonne as Rachel, a stoner who doesn’t have her life together. Coon plays Katie, a mature and meticulous individual, while Olsen plays Christina, who has a “perfect life” and seems like a mediator between her other sisters.

His Three Daughter release date and more

The family drama was premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Due to great word-of-mouth, Netflix acquired its distribution rights immediately. The film will be available on the streaming platform on September 20.

In an interview with Variety, Olsen talked about the similarities between her and her character. "I think of myself as kind of direct and demanding, but I do have a nurturing softness to me, and I do act as a mediator often," she explained.

Olsen revealed that she took inspiration from Dianne Wiest’s characters in Hannah and Her Sisters because she exudes a softness she wanted to incorporate into her character. The Wanda Vision actress claimed that her performance in this film felt the most organic. “I feel like I tapped into a softness that I don't think I've been able to put onscreen before,” she added.