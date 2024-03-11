Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt Settle The Barbenheimer Debate On Stage

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling brought the Barbeneheimer battle to the 2024 Oscars. The two actors who each play a supporting role in Barbie and Oppenheimer respectively gave the long-standing debate one final go before putting it to rest for good.

What went down when the duo who were nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress category took the Oscar stage? Read on to find out!

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling partake in Barbenheimer Battle — Leave Oscar audience in splits

As the Oppenheimer actress and the Barbie star took the podium at the 96th Oscar Awards on Sunday, March 10, things took a hilarious turn.

Oh! Hello, Emily,” Gosling greeted Blunt, who called out his “frosty” tone, and thus began the Barbenheimer battle.

“Not at all,” the actor replied to Blunt’s aforementioned remark.

“No, I'm just happy that we can put this Barbienheimer rivalry behind us,” he added, to which Blunt agreed before cheekily noting that given Oppenhimer’s notable success this awards season, it wasn't much of a rivalry after all.

“It's true,” Gosling admitted as the audience erupted into a raucous laughter. “You guys are going very well. congratulations.”

However, Ken hadn't given up yet. To score a point in the Barbenheimer battle, Gosling brought up Barbie’s box office success.

“I figured out why they call it Barbienheimer and they didn't call it Oppenbarbie,” he told Blunt, adding, “I think you guys were at the tail end of that because you were riding Barbie’s coattails all summer.”

No, she didn't let him get away with that snarky comment.

Getting personal, Blunt attacked Gosling by calling him “Mr. I need to paint my abs on to get nominated. You don't see Robert Downey Jr. doing that.” Following the comment, the pair wrestled to claim the microphone and as Gosling did, he said, “This is insane Emily, this has got to stop, we've got to squash this.”

The duo then put their differences aside to introduce a tribute to the stunt community in cinema.

And that's how, ladies and gentlemen, the Barbenheimer battle came to an end: with the stars of the films themselves battling it out one last time at the ultimate battleground, the Oscar Awards.

About Barbienheimer — The two superhit films that became a cultural phenomenon last year

The term Barbienehimer refers to the playful rivalry between two blockbuster films: Barbie, led by Margot Robbie, and Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy.

These films, with vastly different themes and genres, premiered on the same day, July 21, 2023, sparking a humorous comparison and competition in the entertainment industry. While Barbie achieved significant success at the box office, earning $1.4 billion worldwide, Oppenheimer also performed admirably, accumulating $957 million globally. Throughout the 2024 Awards season, Oppenheimer garnered widespread acclaim, dominating major categories at various award shows. Despite the rivalry between the two films, their success and recognition in the industry highlighted the diversity and creativity within cinema.